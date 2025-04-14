Chief Government Ekpemupolo, 'Tompolo', has declared support for the suspended governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara

Weeks after Tinubu declared a state of emergency, Tompolo urged the warring parties, Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike, to reconcile

The Ijaw leader urged President Tinubu to intervene in the Rivers political crisis to restore peace in the oil-rich region

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has expressed confidence that the suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara will remain in office despite recent political challenges.

Tompolo backs Fubara amid Rivers emergency rule

Tinubu told to intervene in Rivers crisis. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Lere Olayinka

Source: Facebook

Tompolo made this assertion while addressing the Ijaw nation on his 54th birthday at Aziza Temple regarding the ongoing Rivers state crisis and the fallout of the Warri Federal Constituency delineation in Delta state.

As reported by Leadership, he called for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation across the Niger Delta, particularly in the ongoing political tensions in Rivers State and the longstanding ethnic disputes in Delta state.

In a passionate address delivered to community stakeholders and traditional rulers in the presence of the revered Father Igologolo Aziza Deity, the Ijaw leader, he called for reconciliation between Fubara and his political godfather, former Governor Nyesom Wike.

“Our son in Rivers state will come back to sit on the throne,” he declared.

Continuing, Tompolo said:

“Wike is my friend. This is a father-and-son relationship. We will talk to Wike and bring him and Fubara back together.”

Tompolo wades in on Rivers crisis. Photo credit: Tompolo Ekpemupolo Oweizide

Source: Facebook

Turning his appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ijaw leader asked the president to intervene in the Rivers state crisis.

“We are pleading with our President: bring Fubara back. Wike, please take things easy, forgive and let go. I will not like my son to rebel against me, so I will not like Fubara to rebel against you.”

He dismissed political saboteurs, vowing resilience in the face of opposition.

“Those that are betraying me to you, I am not afraid of them. Any fight I go to, I become victorious.”

In a unifying tone, the leader reaffirmed the Ijaw nation’s support for President Tinubu.

“Every Ijaw man, we support Tinubu for now.”

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

“There’s an attempt to extend Rivers emergency rule” - Commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chisom Gbali, the suspended commissioner for youth development in Rivers state, has alleged that there are plans to extend the state of emergency beyond the initial six-month period.

In an interview, Gbali claimed that former Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are instigating fresh violence in the state to prolong the emergency rule.

Gbali spoke days after Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator appointed by Tinubu, announced plans to present the 2025 state budget.

Source: Legit.ng