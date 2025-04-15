The Labour Party (LP) suit challenging the legitimacy of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly was dismissed on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt said it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter

Justice Emmanuel A. Obile explained that the matter had already been decided by the Supreme Court

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Justice Emmanuel A. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit filed by the Labour Party (LP) challenging the legitimacy of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The 27 lawmakers were accused of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Vanguard, the Labour Party in Suit No: FHC/PH/25/2024 requested that their seats be declared vacant.

The opposition party sought a declaration that the lawmakers’ defection was unconstitutional under Section 272(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),

In his ruling on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Justice Obile ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The presiding judge cited a binding decision by the Supreme Court delivered on February 28, 2025, which had already addressed the issue.

Justice Obile ruled that the matter was res judicata, having already been decided by the apex court.

Justice Obile said:

“The Supreme Court’s judgment is binding on this court. “The issue of the lawmakers’ status has been settled, and this court lacks jurisdiction to reopen it.”

According to The Sun, Labour Party counsel Clifford Chuku argued that the issue of defection was a collateral matter in the case decided by the Supreme Court and urged the court not to dismiss the suit.

The Labour Party had argued that the lawmakers’ defection violated constitutional norms and that the court should nullify their continued occupancy of legislative seats.

Counsel to the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers, Ken Njemanze, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the suit in light of the apex court’s ruling, which upheld the legitimacy of the lawmakers.

Rivers: PDP governors deploy 11 SANs for Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that PDP governors have hired 11 SANs and 6 other lawyers to challenge President Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Sim Fubara and the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers state.

The AGF, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has begun preparing the federal government's legal defence, while a separate suit by ex-lawmaker Farah Dagogo is set for hearing on May 12.

Senator Seriake Dickson and ex-militant leader Tompolo have called for peace, urging reconciliation between Fubara and Wike amidst rising regional tensions.

Rivers emergency rule: “Governor Fubara will be back”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chief Government Ekpemupolo, 'Tompolo, declared support for Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state.

Weeks after Tinubu declared a state of emergency, Tompolo urged the warring parties, Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike, to reconcile.

The Ijaw leader urged President Tinubu to intervene in the Rivers political crisis to restore peace in the oil-rich region.

