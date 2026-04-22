An Arts student, Nwokoye Ngozi Blessing, has celebrated excitedly after checking her 2026 UTME result, scoring above average

Her brother playfully joked that she failed before revealing her actual score in a dramatic moment

She reacted with joy by shouting, dancing, and shaking his hand, as the video stirred mixed reactions online

Nwokoye Ngozi Blessing, an Arts student who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), was captured in full-blown excitement after she was shown her JAMB score.

In a video shared by her supposed brother, @boiprime1, on TikTok, Ngozi was in awe after seeing her JAMB result.

An Arts student shares her happiness after checking her JAMB result. Photo credit: The Yudel Media/Getty Images

Source: UGC

UTME girl shares excitement with JAMB result

The TikTok video started with the brother holding a phone as they were both seated in the living room. The brother made some dramatic reaction while typing in the code to help his sister check her 2026 UTME result.

Ngozi, who was sitting opposite her brother, was expectant of her JAMB score. As soon as the result came out, the brother, who was recording the moment, became more dramatic than before, jokingly telling her that she failed.

"Ah, nkan be" (meaning 'strange things are happening'). You failed!" He said.

As seen in the video, Ngozi had an aggregate score of 214. Below is a breakdown of her score in each subject:

English Language: 50,

Government: 48,

Literature: 62,

CRS: 54

A Nigerian student celebrates her JAMB 2026 result in style. Photo credit: @boiprime1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Seconds after she saw her result, Ngozi shouted, shook her brother's hand, and danced in joy and excitement.

Watch her excitement in the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady shares her JAMB result

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Ugo said:

"214 is now a high score?"

ISRAEL said:

"My little sis got 397 I promise her iPhone 17pm before 25 this month. She really tried."

Christian Eric said:

"214 for art is low, but for science, it's a huge pass."

_nife_m_i said:

"I scored 193 and my babe scored 185 so 193+185=378 sebi we can study medicine like that?"

Rohmahtic said:

"What are you studying in JAMB? I got 233 and my dad is shouting."

Necherem Sylvia said:

"214 nd she Dey happy, me wey get 229, l still Dey cry🥲🥲🥲🥲 This life sef. 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️"

CHIDUBEM said:

"School wey I want drop out this one the happy for jamb score."

Nofeels404 said:

"People have different meaning of success. As far as you reach your cut-off mark, you go get joy o."

Christine said:

"Y'all saying that 214 is not worth celebrating... she's an arts student except she's going to study law. 214 can get her admission. Only science courses require high scores like 250 and above. Congratulations."

Lady gets scared checking JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady called Blessing shared how she was too scared to check her 2026 UTME result and asked her sister to do it.

In the trending video, she reacted nervously as her sister revealed her aggregate score after checking via SMS.

Despite passing, she admitted feeling disappointed with her result as the video sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng