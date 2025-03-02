Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's allegation against the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has remained in the headlines

This is as Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, recalled his encounter with Senator Natasha when she accused him of the same grave allegation

Omokri explained that he was able to present evidence that the allegations leveled against him were false, and Natasha deleted the tweets and videos she used in abusing him and his family

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has explained that he was once accused by Senator Natasha Akpoti of sexual harassment, the same allegation the senator from Kogi Central is making against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The former presidential aide in a tweet on Saturday, March 1, disclosed that several interview requests have been coming to him from major media outlets on the Natasha's allegation against Akpabio.

Reno Omokri has recalled how Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan accused her of sexual harassment just as the case of Reno Omokri Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @renoomokri

Omokri then recounted his experience with Natasha, adding that his issue started when he rejected advances from a woman who was a friend to the Kogi senator.

How Natasha accused Omokri of sexual harassment

He further disclosed that Natasha later accused him of sexually harassing her during a meeting at the presidential villa when former President Goodluck Jonathan was holding the reception of the former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2014.

The former presidential aide then disclosed that he was able to counter the claim when he provided evidence that he was in the United States serving as an envoy to the former President Jonathan.

He then explained that after presenting the passport and travel documents, Senator Natasha went ahead to delete the allegations and video she made to insult him and his family.

The tweet reads in part:

"Thereafter, I dropped the matter since my name had been cleared, and the out-of-court settlement was adequate."

See the tweet here:

When Natasha accused Akpabio

Natasha, in a television interview on Friday, February 28, raised the allegation against the Senate president, stating that her refusal for sexual advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her dilemma at the Senate. In one of the issues raised, the senator recalled that Akpabio once told her to give him "enjoyment" so that her bill can be passed.

The senator earlier had a confrontation with Akpabio where she alleged that she has been tactically silenced by the Akpabio-led leadership of the Senate following his first encounter at the plenary.

During the outburst, the senator alleged that she was being silenced because of her earlier argument against the Senate president and that she would no longer tolerate being silenced anymore.

Saraki speaks on Akpabio, Natasha's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation.

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution.

