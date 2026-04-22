A woman who runs a herbal medicine business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her plaza

She showed off the panels, batteries, and inverters she bought to be used in the installation of the solar electricity system

The excited businesswoman posted the receipt showing the amount she spent on all the materials needed for the installation

A Nigerian businesswoman celebrated as she installed solar electricity in her business place.

The lady, who sells herbal medicine, also known as agbo, showed the panels and other materials for the solar setup.

Businesswoman Installs Solar Inverter and Panels at Her Plaza, Shows Receipt of Amount She Spent

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman mentions amount for solar installation, shows receipt

Identified as @quadaceherbs0 on TikTok, the lady stated that she spent N11 million for the solar equipments she installed at her plaza.

The post was captioned:

"Solar edition. 11m plus well spent on solar for your panels. To my beloved plaza, today we shine brighter with the gift of solar power—clean, sustainable, and empowering. May this light guide us to greener days and endless possibilities. “Powered by sunshine, thriving with purpose. Grateful for this bright new chapter at the plaza!"

She also attached the receipt of all she got in the video she shared on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Legit.ng