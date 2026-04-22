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Businesswoman Installs Solar Inverter and Panels at Her Plaza, Shows Receipt of Amount She Spent
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Businesswoman Installs Solar Inverter and Panels at Her Plaza, Shows Receipt of Amount She Spent

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read
  • A woman who runs a herbal medicine business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her plaza
  • She showed off the panels, batteries, and inverters she bought to be used in the installation of the solar electricity system
  • The excited businesswoman posted the receipt showing the amount she spent on all the materials needed for the installation

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A Nigerian businesswoman celebrated as she installed solar electricity in her business place.

The lady, who sells herbal medicine, also known as agbo, showed the panels and other materials for the solar setup.

Businesswoman Installs Solar Inverter and Panels at Her Plaza, Shows Receipt of Amount She Spent
Businesswoman Installs Solar Inverter and Panels at Her Plaza, Shows Receipt of Amount She Spent
Source: TikTok

Businesswoman mentions amount for solar installation, shows receipt

Identified as @quadaceherbs0 on TikTok, the lady stated that she spent N11 million for the solar equipments she installed at her plaza.

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The post was captioned:

"Solar edition. 11m plus well spent on solar for your panels. To my beloved plaza, today we shine brighter with the gift of solar power—clean, sustainable, and empowering. May this light guide us to greener days and endless possibilities. “Powered by sunshine, thriving with purpose. Grateful for this bright new chapter at the plaza!"

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She also attached the receipt of all she got in the video she shared on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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