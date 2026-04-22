An art student has grabbed people’s attention after he showed his 2026 UTME result and the score he got in Government

The individual revealed that he scored a high score of 98 in Government and shared details of what he got in other subjects he did

The screenshot he posted on his social media page got the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to react

An art student who checked his 2026 UTME result saw that he scored a total of 98 in CRS, and the result has trended online after he also shared his score in Government in the JAMB exam.

The individual, like many others, took to his social media page to share a screenshot that shows all four subjects he sat for.

Social media reacts as art student shares 98 in CRS in JAMB exam. Photo Source: Tiktok/callmipraise963

Source: TikTok

Art student displays 2026 UTME result

Before now, Legit.ng had published multiple stories about individuals who performed well in the 2026 UTME exam.

In one of the viral posts, a lady celebrated her brother for scoring a very high mark in the exam and mentioned that he broke a record in the family.

Days after this, a young boy, @callmipraise963, wrote on his TikTok page that he had made it.

The description of the post read:

“I made it.”

Student with 98 in CRS posts 2026 UTME result, sparks reactions. Photo Source: Tiktok/callmipraise963

Source: TikTok

He said this after he got a very high score in Government, after scoring 98 in CRS.

The screenshot posted by @callmipraise963 on his social media page immediately caught the attention of many people, who took to the comments section to react to his scores and subject combinations.

Reactions as man displays 2026 UTME result

Real don richy-001 said:

"Congratulations are you going for law."

nkpresh added:

"Congratulations I scored 218."

Emmanuel Michael noted:

"I thought it’s science subjects sef."

Pearl stressed:

"Got 307 as an art student

You can confirm on my page."

🎀𝓢𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓮𝓺𝓸𝓱ᥫ᭡ added:

"Congratulations, check mine in my page even though it isn't up to your score."

꧁𝓝𝓪𝔃𝓪 wrote:

"I claim it. I will come back to testify , just finished writing my exam today."

olu7star noted:

"i claim it Lord this is what I want."

Emmie shated:

"I claim good result in Jesus name Amen."

Golden babe 063 said:

"Congratulations dear I pray God do my own."

Don Black noted:

"The Bible say ask and ur she be done unto, u seek and it sha be found, knock and open I claim ohh lord."

Big Favourite said:

"Congratulations ooo. my own result nor gree show."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a very brilliant boy has gone viral after sharing his 2026 UTME result online.

The candidate, Marwan A. Hassan, posted a screenshot of his result on Facebook just days after writing the JAMB examination. According to the result, he scored 98 in Mathematics and 90 in Physics, along with other subjects he wrote in the exam.

JAMB: Father shares daughter’s 364 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a proud father reacted online after his daughter performed excellently in the 2026 UTME.

The father, identified as Benjamin Ofuru, shared a screenshot of her result on LinkedIn, expressing gratitude to God for her achievement.

According to the post, the girl scored 97 in Chemistry and 98 in Physics, along with good scores in her other subjects, giving her a total score of 364 in the examination.

Source: Legit.ng