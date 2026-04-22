Apostle Chibuzor of OPM has explained why he had to cancel plans to marry off his autistic daughter after receiving over 1,000 applications

During an interview with a media outlet, the OPM pastor shared his motive behind giving his autistic children up for marriage

The pastor added that future marriage plans for his autistic children had been suspended, with plans to hire specialists for their care

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has spoken about the motive and the reason behind giving his autistic children out for marriage.

The OPM pastor made the headlines recently after giving his autistic children, Aboy and Chiemeka Chibuzor, out for marriage with certain conditions.

OPM pastor gives the motive for giving his autistic children out for marriage. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, Apostle Chibuzor decided to share an update about his intentions to marry off his 21-year-old adopted autistic child.

According to him, more than a thousand men have applied to marry Chiemeka because of this, and, coupled with the backlash he faced, he decided to call off the initiative entirely.

He said:

"More than 1,000 men came forward saying they wanted to marry her. But many people raised concerns, saying, ‘Ah, you shouldn’t give her out for marriage,’ and things like that. The talk became too much. So, for now, I have decided to cancel the marriage."

OPM pastor speaks about marriage motive

When asked about his real motive for giving his children, specifically Aboy Chibuzor, out for marriage, the man of God said he had never once regretted the action.

According to him, the motive for Aboy was the fear of his sexual urge. He said that he had been noticing the sexual behaviour of Aboy Chibuzor, and he had feared that a period might come when Aboy would "force himself on the other children." To prevent this, he said he had to marry him off.

OPM pastor Apostle Chibuzor gives a fresh update on his autistic daughter's marriage. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/Facebook

Source: Instagram

".. I said okay, if e marry now, dat one go make am dey stable. So I decided to announce am in the church."

Speaking about the future of Chiamaka's marriage plans, he said:

"Future marriage plans for my autistic children suspended permanently. Special doctors shall be employed for them."

Watch the full video of the interview with Apostle Chibuzor below:

Reactions as Apostle Chibuzor cancels marriage plans

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Devoskey Dave said:

"E reach men own matters come hard lol."

Iniobong Emmanuel said:

"I'm confused, he done reach men own them cancel am. Wetin man do man."

Ayaba Abigail Royal said:

"Consent of the other party that doesn't have an idea of what's going on? Make yakubu just dey manage."

Lily Rose said:

"Question at the doctor: What is the right way to do it."

Authorities react to OPM pastor's marriage plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state government has invited OPM founder Chibuzor Chinyere over a controversial marriage plan involving his adopted daughter.

The matter was raised at a government stakeholders’ meeting after public attention online was ignited amid concerns under existing legal frameworks.

Source: Legit.ng