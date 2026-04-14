Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has been granted bail by the Federal High Court

He faces multiple charges of alleged fraud and abuse of office brought forward by the ICPC

The Kaduna State High Court has reserved ruling on his bail application until April 21, 2026

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State has granted bail to the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

He is facing charges of alleged financial misconduct, including deposits into his domiciliary account and questions over how his earnings were handled by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Federal High Court grants bail to Nasir El-Rufai amid financial misconduct charges. Photo credit: NasirElRufai/x

Source: Twitter

According to Channels TV, El-Rufai’s bail application at the Kaduna State High Court was stalled, as Justice Darius Khobo reserved ruling on the matter until April 21, 2026. The former governor is being arraigned before the state high court on multiple charges of alleged fraud and abuse of office levelled against him by the ICPC.

Court appearance and charges

On Monday, April 13, 2026, El-Rufai was brought before the Kaduna State High Court by ICPC operatives and personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS). He is facing an amended nine-count charge after the prosecution reviewed its initial filing.

Authorising the release of about ₦11 billion from Kaduna State funds to an unregistered entity for a proposed light rail project that was never executed.

Approving and receiving ₦289.8 million as severance allowance, far above the legally approved entitlement of about ₦20 million.

Mismanaging over $1.08 million, part of a World Bank loan granted to Kaduna State, in contravention of the terms governing the facility.

El-Rufai has denied all allegations.

ICPC accuses El-Rufai of fraud, abuse of office, and mismanagement of state funds. Photo credit: NasirElRufai/x

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai's associate responds to a question asking if El-Rufai will be going home today:

"The bail conditions are many. From landed properties to N200 million to someone who has a traditional title and so many conditions, numbering almost ten or more."

See the X post below:

Defence team’s concerns

During the court session, the defence team led by Barrister Ubong Akpan raised concerns over the late service of the amended charges, noting that they were only made available in court. This development prompted Justice Darius Khobo to adjourn proceedings to allow the defence adequate time to review the new filings.

The reserved ruling on El-Rufai’s bail application at the Kaduna State High Court is expected on April 21, 2026. Until then, the case continues to draw public attention as one of the most high-profile corruption trials in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai to spend another night in custody

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has again been remanded in the custody of the security agency as the Federal High Court in Kaduna adjourned the hearing of his bail application to Tuesday, April 14.

The former governor had appeared before the trial court amid heavy security as the hearing continued in the case instituted against him and his co-defendant, Amadu Sule, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over the allegation of financial misappropriation and abuse of office.

Source: Legit.ng