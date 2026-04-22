A Nigerian lady called Blessing has shared how she was too scared to check her 2026 UTME result and asked her sister to do it

In the trending video, she reacted nervously as her sister revealed her aggregate score after checking via SMS

Despite passing, she admitted feeling disappointed with her result as the video sparked reactions on social media

A Nigerian lady, Blessing, who was afraid to check her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result has given a fresh update on her aggregate result.

The lady, @amablessedqueen, took to her TikTok page on April 21, 2026, in a video to share how she was frightened to check her 2026 JAMB score.

A Nigerian lady checks her JAMB result. Photo credit: @amablessedqueen/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady gets scared checking JAMB result

The lady, who sat for her JAMB exam on Friday, April 17, 2026, said she tried checking her result two days later but was told it had not yet been released. She eventually checked it again a day before posting the video.

Now, with a bit of fear, she decided to take another bold step and dial the code on her phone. Not able to go on with it, she called her sister to help her check it.

A Nigerian lady shares what she got in 2026 JAMB. Photo credit: @amablessedqueen/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said in fear:

"God please oh. I am scared o for real. Please come and do it. Come and check it for me please. I'm scared."

As the sister checked the result for her, Blessing began begging her not to lie about her total score.

"What did I get? What did I get? Jesus," she panicked.

Blessing screamed when her sister disclosed that she had an aggregate score of 213 out of 400, a pass mark for many universities in the country.

However, after taking the phone to see for herself, she said:

"God forbid."

In the comments section, she shared how disappointed she was in the result.

She stated:

"Though I'm disappointed in myself 🥺but is well."

Watch the emotional moment below:

Reactions as scared student checks JAMB result

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the TikTok video. Some of the comments are below.

Luna Ria said:

"I got 191 I’m happy d school I put in for cut of mark is 160."

miraclelucky992 said:

"congratulations mama."

Winnie & winner said:

"I am tried of crying 166."

@MMESOMACHUKWU said:

"I score 220 am grateful to God. 💓❤️"

Joshua said:

"Have you heard of CGPA before?"

OLA said:

"E suppose be lelease not release.😏"

Success Ejike said:

"Congratulations girl. 🎉 Btw you're so pretty."

lovvy brown said:

"You did well congrats."

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady took to social media to celebrate her brother, Suleiman Sufyan Onimisi, after he scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics in the 2026 UTME organised by JAMB. She shared a screenshot of his result online to prove her claims.

Man scores above 70 in JAMB subjects

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man has shared his 2026 UTME result online after scoring high marks in Chemistry (77), Physics (78), and Biology (79). The impressive performance quickly caught attention on social media.

In a humorous twist, he joked about skipping university and applying directly for NYSC, a comment that sparked reactions from many users who found his post entertaining

Source: Legit.ng