There is a huge tendency that six Premier League teams could feature in the UEFA Champions League next season

Five English teams cemented their place following Arsenal's win over Sporting CP in this season's quarterfinal

Legit.ng has analysed the chances of prospective teams as the race for sixth to 14th tightens in the Premier League

Chelsea FC could be handed a lifeline to qualify for the Champions League next season as six Premier League teams stand a chance of qualifying.

The Blues missed an opportunity to close the gap behind Liverpool (5th place), as they lost to Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Reds secured a vital 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby with Virgil van Dijk scoring the winning goal in the 90+10.

Chelsea stands a chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League if Aston Villa wins their Europa League semifinal match. Photo by: Izzy Poles - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

How 5 PL teams qualified for UCL

The Premier League’s top five are already guaranteed Champions League football next season, with England set to top UEFA's European Performance Spots (EPS) for the second season running.

England has topped the rankings for most of the season, with all nine of its representatives reaching the knockout stages.

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Sporting CP in the UCL quarterfinal confirmed that the Premier League will receive an extra slot for the 2026/27 Champions League. This means the top five teams will qualify directly for the competition.

Following the introduction of the new format in 2024, the two highest-performing leagues each season are granted an additional place. Newcastle United previously benefited from this rule in the 2025/26 campaign.

How the PL can get an extra UCL slot

Aston Villa would need to win their next UEFA Europa League match and finish fifth in the Premier League for an additional English club to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

According to Premier League, fifth place in the league will earn a European Performance Spot (EPS) in the Champions League as a reward for English clubs’ strong collective performance in Europe this season.

Villa, managed by Unai Emery, are currently fourth in the Premier League and have reached the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face Nottingham Forest on April 30, with the return leg scheduled for May 7.

Chelsea have been handed a lifeline to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

If Aston Villa finish fifth in the league and also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, the EPS would be passed down to the team that finishes sixth in the Premier League.

That would mean England would have six clubs in the Champions League next season, while no Premier League side would qualify for the Europa League through league position, with that berth passing to another country.

Arteta admits mental difficulty

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that trying to break a year-long and historical drought in the Premier League and Champions League makes it difficult to win.

Arteta added that the mental difficulty in the Champions League applies to the domestic league, but claimed his side is willing to do it.

Source: Legit.ng