Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a N5 billion defamation lawsuit against Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi over remarks made during televised interviews in March 2025

The lawsuit cites multiple media appearances, where Nwaebonyi allegedly called Natasha a “gold digger,” “habitual liar,” and made derogatory comments about her family life and marriage

Natasha seeks financial damages, public apology, and a court injunction to bar further defamatory statements, as the matter awaits a response from the defendant within 21 days

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a N5 billion lawsuit against Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Nwaebonyi dragged to court, slammed N5 billion

Senator Natasha sues Nwaebonyi over defamation. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Nwaebonyi of defamation over several alleged false statements made during media interviews in March 2025.

Senator Natasha’s legal team led by M.J. Numa, SAN, filed the lawsuit and highlighted a series of defamatory comments made by Senator Nwaebonyi on national television platforms.

The claimant’s legal team is seeking multiple declarations from the court, asserting that the statements were malicious, false, and damaging to her public image.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune reported, one of the main accusations stems from an interview where Senator Nwaebonyi appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on March 6, 2025, and allegedly referred to Senator Natasha as a “gold digger,” “habitual liar,” and “habitual blackmailer.”

Senator Natasha’s lawyers argued that, “These statements were not only false but intended to tarnish her public image and reputation.”

Meanwhile, the lawsuit includes videos published on YouTube, particularly one from News Central TV on March 27, 2025.

In the clip, Senator Nwaebonyi allegedly stated that Senator Natasha’s marriage was a product of blackmail and that she had once demanded N10 billion from her husband.

The same video also reportedly contained accusations that she had falsely alleged sexual harassment against a former presidential aide.

“These defamatory statements have since caused the Claimant considerable distress, reputational harm, embarrassment, and emotional distress,” the writ declares.

Senator Natasha's demands from Nwaebonyi

Natasha takes fresh action against her colleague over derogatory statement. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

According to reports, Senator Natasha is now seeking N5 billion in damages, claiming that these actions have severely damaged her reputation and public standing.

In addition, Senator Natasha is demanding a retraction of the defamatory statements and an apology in national newspapers and other media outlets within seven days of the court’s judgment.

The claimant is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to prevent the defendant and his associates from publishing further defamatory comments.

However, the court proceedings have not yet been assigned a hearing date, as the defendant is expected to respond within 21 days from the date of service of the writ.

Source: Legit.ng