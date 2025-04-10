The Labour Party has raised alarm over alleged illegal primaries being conducted by disgruntled members, warning INEC and the public to disregard any results aside from the concluded official primaries

Labour Party said INEC recently monitored its exercise and Chief Moghalu won the party’s primary election with 573 votes, defeating his main opponent, Chuma Nwosu, who scored 19 votes

LP, in a statement issued on Thursday, revealed it has submitted the name of its governorship candidate to INEC in full compliance with the Electoral Act and party guidelines

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has alerted the nation and particularly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of illegal primaries for the Anambra state governorship election allegedly being conducted by some disgruntled members of the party.

In a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the party on Thursday, April 10, Labour Party insisted that it has since concluded its governorship primaries in Anambra state.

LP noted that the name of the successful candidate has already been submitted to the INEC in line with the election guidelines.

"We are therefore disassociating the party from any other or outcome of any primaries as the party has moved on, waiting for the right time to flag off our campaigns

"In line with the party constitution, INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act, the processes leading to the primaries started with the issuance of 21 days Mandatory notice to INEC by the Labour Party, after which we issued the notices of the commencement of our primaries," LP stated.

According to the statement, two aspirants, John Nwosu and Chief Moghalu met the requirements after the screening and Moghalu emerged as the party's flagbearer for the November 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

"The party on April 1st, 2025 conducted its Ward Congresses and the Party primaries on April 5th, 2025. Moghalu polled a total of 573 delegate votes to defeat his only contestant, Chuma Nwosu, who got 19 votes in the hitchfree exercise. The party has also issued a certificate of return to the winner and the party candidate for the November 8, 2025 election.

"INEC has in an official communication stated that all political parties must complete its primaries on or before April 10, 2025 in compliance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022. Also in line with the provision of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC had mandated the Political Parties to abide by the guidelines particularly to enable the Commission to plan for the effective monitoring of the primaries."

Speaking further, the Labour Party added that it has since complied with all the processes of producing its candidate in an exercise monitored by top INEC officials, and has even submitted the names of its candidates.

"The leadership of the Labour Party will not hesitate to mete out severe disciplinary sanction against anyone who has elected to be an agent of distabilisation and confusion in the party. We have sufficiently warned members of the party to always abide by the rules of engagement and also to respect the supremacy of the party as advised recently by the Supreme Courts," LP stated.

