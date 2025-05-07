Kolade Alabi, the chairman of Bariga Local Government in Lagos, has reportedly collapsed while addressing a crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) members at the party's secretariat in Acme, Ikeja, Lagos.

Kolade, who also doubled as the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), collapsed on Wednesday, May 7, at around 12:10 p.m.

Bariga LG Chairman in Lagos, Kolade Alabi, slumps while addressing APC members Photo Credit: @vanguardngrnews

According to Vanguard, the incident has caused panic among APC members who were in attendance, which led to quick intervention. The council chairman was immediately revived and rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

However, further details about his current condition have yet to be made public, but party faithful have expressed relief about his prompt recovery. They have wished him a quick return to good health.

The incident happened ahead of the July 12 local government elections in the state. The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled the election, and political actors at the council level have begun to express their interest in the forthcoming poll.

Earlier, the APC in the state debunked the claim that its chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, asked the council chairmen contesting a second term in the forthcoming state election to resign.

According to the APC, the party is not asking the elected council chairman to resign before contesting for a second term in office, but the directive was for APC local government party chairmen to resign if they want to contest for the position of local government chairman.

In a statement, Seye Oladejo, the party spokesperson, noted that the report is untrue and that the directive was for APC council chairmen who also double as candidates in the forthcoming election.

Recently, the party screened and cleared qualified candidates for the forthcoming election. It was learnt that Abdulganiyu Obasa, the son of the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who has been a frontrunner in the chairmanship race in the Agege local government, stepped down.

This was confirmed by the chief press secretary to the Agege local government, Rotimi Sulaiman, who gave a terse response to Legit.ng, on the claim that the young Obasa had stepped down from the race. Sulaiman said: "It is true".

