Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lamidi Apapa Takes Over Labour Party Amid Abure’s Purported Sack by Supreme Court
Politics

Lamidi Apapa Takes Over Labour Party Amid Abure’s Purported Sack by Supreme Court

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • Bashiru Lamidi Apapa has announced that he has taken over the leadership of the Labour Party following the Supreme Court judgment that purportedly sacked Julius Abure as the chairman of the party
  • Legit.ng reports that Apapa made this declaration at a press conference on Wednesday, April 9
  • Apapa cited the April 4, 2025, Supreme Court judgment that allegedly nullified Abure’s leadership as a reason for his decision

CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) leadership crisis took a new dimension as one of the party leaders, Pa Lamidi Apapa, took over the party’s leadership.

Apapa's action follows the Supreme Court judgment purportedly sacking Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Legit.ng recalls that in its recent judgment, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court set aside the decision of the court of appeal in Abuja, which had recognised Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Read also

“What Buhari told APC governors after Tinubu renovated his home,” Garba Shehu speaks

Vanguard newspaper noted the update of Apapa's claim to the LP leadership in a report on Wednesday, April 9.

On Wednesday, April 9, Apapa declared himself the leader of the party at a press conference, citing the apex court’s recent verdict as his reason for taking over.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Apapa explained that all the court’s pronouncements had nullified all actions and decisions taken by Abure since April 2023. He vowed that his leadership would take proactive steps to resuscitate the party’s moribund board of trustees and make it functional.

He stated:

“Following the decision of the Supreme Court on setting aside all judgments that recognise the leadership of Julius Abure as national chairman, I, ALH BASHIRU LAMIDI APAPA, the most senior deputy national, and in consonance with our party constitution, Article 14 2(a)(b), hereby take over the running of the affairs of our great party with effect from today, Wednesday, the 9th day of April 2025, in an acting capacity, and Alh Farouk Umar Ibrahim as national secretary."

Read also

House of Assembly member dumps Labour Party, defects to PDP, gives reason

'Supreme Court did not sack Abure' - Labour Party faction

Meanwhile, the LP leadership led by Barrister Abure's faction insisted that the Supreme Court's ruling did not sack the national working committee (NWC) led by Abure.

Instead, the Supreme Court's judgment allegedly reaffirmed the Nnewi national convention held on March 27, 2025, that produced the current NWC members under the chairmanship of Barr. Abure.

Read more on the Labour Party:

Labour Party crisis: Abure speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abure declared that no vacuum exists in the leadership of the LP.

Read also

Obidient Movement leader speaks on Peter Obi dumping Labour Party

Abure said any declaration to the contrary by any person or group was a nullity.

Revisiting the Supreme Court's verdict on Monday, April 7, Abure said the national caretaker committee is an illegal body unknown to any law guiding the LP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: