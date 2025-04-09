Bashiru Lamidi Apapa has announced that he has taken over the leadership of the Labour Party following the Supreme Court judgment that purportedly sacked Julius Abure as the chairman of the party

Legit.ng reports that Apapa made this declaration at a press conference on Wednesday, April 9

Apapa cited the April 4, 2025, Supreme Court judgment that allegedly nullified Abure’s leadership as a reason for his decision

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) leadership crisis took a new dimension as one of the party leaders, Pa Lamidi Apapa, took over the party’s leadership.

Apapa's action follows the Supreme Court judgment purportedly sacking Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Legit.ng recalls that in its recent judgment, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court set aside the decision of the court of appeal in Abuja, which had recognised Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Vanguard newspaper noted the update of Apapa's claim to the LP leadership in a report on Wednesday, April 9.

On Wednesday, April 9, Apapa declared himself the leader of the party at a press conference, citing the apex court’s recent verdict as his reason for taking over.

Apapa explained that all the court’s pronouncements had nullified all actions and decisions taken by Abure since April 2023. He vowed that his leadership would take proactive steps to resuscitate the party’s moribund board of trustees and make it functional.

He stated:

“Following the decision of the Supreme Court on setting aside all judgments that recognise the leadership of Julius Abure as national chairman, I, ALH BASHIRU LAMIDI APAPA, the most senior deputy national, and in consonance with our party constitution, Article 14 2(a)(b), hereby take over the running of the affairs of our great party with effect from today, Wednesday, the 9th day of April 2025, in an acting capacity, and Alh Farouk Umar Ibrahim as national secretary."

'Supreme Court did not sack Abure' - Labour Party faction

Meanwhile, the LP leadership led by Barrister Abure's faction insisted that the Supreme Court's ruling did not sack the national working committee (NWC) led by Abure.

Instead, the Supreme Court's judgment allegedly reaffirmed the Nnewi national convention held on March 27, 2025, that produced the current NWC members under the chairmanship of Barr. Abure.

Read more on the Labour Party:

Labour Party crisis: Abure speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abure declared that no vacuum exists in the leadership of the LP.

Abure said any declaration to the contrary by any person or group was a nullity.

Revisiting the Supreme Court's verdict on Monday, April 7, Abure said the national caretaker committee is an illegal body unknown to any law guiding the LP.

