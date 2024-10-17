The date for the next Anambra state governorship election in 2025 has been announced on Thursday, October 17

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the Anambra governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, explained that the date complies with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Saturday, November 8, 2025, as the date for the next Anambra state governorship election.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the fourth regular quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Thursday, October 17.

Yakubu said the date was chosen in compliance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

This was contained in a statement shared via the INEC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria.

He explained that the Electoral Act 2022 required INEC to issue the notice for elections not later than 360 days before the date of the election.

“As you are aware, the last governorship election in Anambra State was held on 6th November 2021. By the effluxion of time, the governorship election is due next year.

“Consequently, the Commission has approved that the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election will hold on Saturday 8th November 2025.

The INEC boss added that voting will take place in all the 5,720 Polling Units across the state.

He added that:

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election will be uploaded to our website and social media platforms before the end of this meeting."

