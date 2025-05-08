Three Katsina PDP lawmakers defect to APC, citing unresolved internal crises and instability within the PDP as reasons for their decision

The defection boosts the APC's influence in the National Assembly, with the ruling party consolidating power as defections from opposition parties continue

Katsina Governor Dikko Umar Radda shows support for the defection, highlighting growing trust in APC leadership and the political shift in the region

Three members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have officially announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made during a plenary session in the National Assembly in Abuja, and it was read out by the Speaker of the House, Rep Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session.

3 Katsina PDP Reps Defect to APC as Reasons Emerge

Internal crisis cited as reason for defection

The defecting lawmakers, who had previously represented their constituencies under the PDP, explained that their decision was driven by the unresolved internal crisis within the PDP.

They cited the party's instability as a key factor that had made it challenging for them to effectively serve their constituents.

“We have faced ongoing internal conflicts and issues that have not been addressed within our party. This has made it difficult for us to function effectively and serve the people who entrusted us with their votes.

"For the sake of progress and the welfare of our people, we have decided to join the APC, where there is stability and a clear focus on moving the country forward," one of the defecting lawmakers stated.

APC consolidates power as defections continue

The defection of the three lawmakers marks another political victory for the APC, which has been steadily increasing its influence across key states.

The ruling party continues to see defections from opposition parties, further strengthening its position in the National Assembly.

"With the defection of these three reputable lawmakers, APC continues to grow in strength and numbers. It is a testament to the increasing support for our party and our progressive vision," an APC spokesperson said after the announcement.

Katsina Governor shows solidarity in the chamber

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, was present in the chamber to witness the formal declaration of the lawmakers’ defection.

His presence underscored the significance of the move, as he has been an active supporter of the APC's efforts to expand its influence in the region.

Governor Radda, speaking after the defection was made public, expressed his support for the lawmakers' decision.

“Today marks a significant day for Katsina State and the APC. These defections reflect the growing trust in the APC's leadership, and we are committed to ensuring that our state and country continue to prosper under the leadership of our party," he said.

The political landscape shifts

The defection of these lawmakers is a further blow to the PDP as it grapples with internal struggles and increasing defections to the APC.

As the political landscape shifts, all eyes will be on how the PDP responds and how the APC capitalises on this momentum in the lead-up to future elections.

