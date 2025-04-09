Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has dismissed the insinuation of dumping the party

The former governor of Anambra State explained that he had not informed anyone that he was planning to dump the Labour Party

Obi commented while speaking at the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Wednesday, April 9

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has disclosed the viral claim that he was planning to dump the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former presidential candidate made this known while speaking at the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Wednesday, April 9. He clarified that he hasn't discussed his departure with anyone. He emphasized that any decisions about his future in the party would be made in consultation with its stakeholders.

Peter Obi says he is not leaving the Labour Party Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi's statement aims to reassure party members and supporters of his commitment to the Labour Party. As a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, Obi's actions and decisions are closely watched, and his denial of the rumors helps maintain stability within the party.

Is the Labour Party a major force?

The Labour Party has been a significant force in Nigerian politics, and Obi's leadership has played a crucial role in shaping its direction. His decision to remain with the party could have implications for its prospects and the country's political landscape.

Obi's comments come amid speculation about potential shifts in Nigerian politics. By clarifying his position, he has provided a sense of stability for Labour Party members and supporters.

His statement underscores his dedication to the Labour Party and its ideals. As the party continues to navigate Nigeria's complex political environment, Obi's leadership and commitment will likely remain crucial factors in its success.

All about Obi's rumour leaving Labour Party

The rumour of Obi leaving the Labour Party emanated from the crisis rocking the party. The Labour Party has been engrossed in a leadership crisis since the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

However, the Supreme Court recently nullified the Court of Appeal judgment that affirmed the leadership of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the party and ordered that leadership in political parties remained internal affairs.

While Abure had claimed victory in the judgment, many are of the view that the judgment demanded that Abure should step aside and allow the leaders of the party to bring in a new national chairman. However, Abure had continued to act as the party leader and threatened others, including Peter Obi, a development that fueled the defection rumour of the presidential candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng