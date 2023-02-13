Amid the ongoing crisis centred around the scarcity of the new naira notes propagated by the new CBN policy, fresh revelations have emerged

NNPP chieftain and elder statesman Buba Galadima revealed that there is a northwest governor with N22bn of the old currency stashed at home

He stated that security agencies were aware of this development and were probably protecting him or setting a trap

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and northern elder statesman, Buba Galadima, says he knows a governor from the northwestern region with N22 billion of the old currency notes stashed in his private apartment.

Galadima made this revelation during an interview with Trust TV's program Politics Daily' monitored by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 13.

Buba Galadima revealed that security agencies are aware of the development but are not willing to expose the governor who allegedly stashed N22bn at home. Photo: Buba Galadima

He stated with affirmation that the federal government's decision to change the naira notes was to checkmate individuals who kept exorbitant cash in their apartments.

What elder statesman Galadima said

The NNPP chieftain said:

"I agree. I know, from intelligence, that there is a governor in the Northwestern part that has about N22 billion of the old currency.

"Yes, N22 billion stacked in his house as I speak to you. He knows himself. And the security agencies know."

When asked why the security agencies are not willing to expose such corrupt practices, Galadima said:

"Because maybe they belong to the same club, or they are protecting him."

