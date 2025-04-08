Details of the meeting between All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari have emerged

The APC governors, led by the chairman of the progressives governors' Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma, had a closed-door meeting with Buhari in Kaduna state

The meeting is coming amid Buhari's associates and loyalist defections to the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Kaduna state - The All Progressives Governors Forum paid a visit to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors paid the courtesy visit amid the defection of some of Buhari’s loyalists from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

As reported by The Punch, the APC governors held a closed-door meeting with Buhari on Monday, April 7, 2025.

It was gathered that some former ministers who served in Buhari’s cabinet were perfecting plans to move en masse to SDP after Nasir El-Rufai announced his defection from the ruling party.

Buhari's loyalists are said to be leaders of the defunct CPC, a faction that merged with others to form the APC before the 2015 general election.

Aside from El-Rufai claiming to have Buhari’s blessing to dump the APC, some members of the APC have defected to the SDP in the home state of the former president.

However, Uzodimma said the APC governors visited Buhari to pay homage to the only former president of the party.

“We came to pay former President Muhammadu Buhari a courtesy visit. You know former President Muhammadu Buhari is the only former President produced by the APC.

“We came and saw him in good health. We fraternised with him; we stayed with him and are ready to go back to our various businesses.

“We met with him, and he is well pleased with our party. He expressed surprise about our visit. We are happy and thankful to Almighty God because we met him in good health. He is our father in politics. He is well pleased with our party and all of us, his children.”

