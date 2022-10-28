The NNPP says it is confident of winning the 2023 presidential election, especially in northern Nigeria

A prominent chieftain of the party, Alhaji Buba Galadima, said the party's presidential candidate will also make inroads into other contenders strongholds

He said Nigerians who desire freedom, development, progress and health services will vote for Kwankwaso

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has expressed confidence that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party's presidential candidate will win all the states in the north in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Galadima made the comment on Thursday, October 27 in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Apart from being an NNPP chieftain, Galadima is a long-term ally of Kwankwaso. Photo credit: @OfficialNNPPng

Source: Twitter

The former Board of Trustees member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Kwankwaso will win all three zones in the north, and also get votes from the strongholds of other contenders.

His words:

“PDP is not even on the ballot because its strength is in the south-east, which has been eroded by Peter Obi. The next strength of PDP is in the south-south. With Wike never supporting Atiku, the south-south is gone.

“The north-east is completely Kwankwaso because he will win Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, and Bauchi, including the governorship.

“He will win the north-east, north-central, and will win the north-west. All combined, they have over 50-something million voters.

“Kwankwaso will poach the south-south, south-east, and part of the south-west.

“I assure you that all Nigerians who desire freedom, development, progress, health services, have no other person to vote for than enator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

We’re not collapsing our campaign for any candidate, says NNPP

Meanwhile, the NNPP has dismissed speculations of merger talks or collapsing its campaign for any other presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls.

The spokesperson of the party's presidential campaign, Ladipo Johnson, told Channels Television that Kwankwaso is not ready to step down for anybody.

Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections, says Obaseki

On his part, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday, October 24 warned that Nigeria will break up if the APC and its presidential candidate win the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki made the comment at the inauguration of the Edo state PDP campaign council in the state.

The governor said no right-thinking person will vote the APC and Bola Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president, says Imulomen

In a related development, Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Chris Imulomen has declared that the challenges facing Nigeria are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle.

According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of his or her career to lead the country out of her current doldrums.

He made the comment during a meeting with stakeholders of the Accord Party in Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng