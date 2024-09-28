Opposition figure, Buba Galadima, had his ally, Rabiu Kwankwaso, been Nigeria's president, citizens would have truly enjoyed the dividends of democracy

Galadima said Kwankwaso as Nigeria's president would have heralded an era of prosperity, driven by a cabinet brimming with seasoned and adept individuals

Legit.ng reports that economic hardship has clouded Bola Tinubu's first year in office as Nigeria's president

FCT, Abuja - Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said Rabiu Kwankwaso would have performed better than President Bola Tinubu 'because he is more capable'.

Speaking on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' on Friday night, September 27, monitored by Legit.ng, Galadima alleged that appointees of the current administration are not interested in developing Nigeria, but rather in growing “their pockets”.

Buba Galadima believes a Rabiu Kwankwaso presidency would have brought prosperity to Nigeria in contrast to the current travails of Tinubu’s administration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said:

“Nobody is interested in Nigeria but his pocket.”

Asked by the host how that can be changed, Galadima replied:

“Mindset. You show example as a leader. Come down to the grassroots; go to Kano, how they are training people. Dangote Skill Acquisition Centre. They are training young men in skills.”

Legit.ng recalls that in 2022, Kwankwaso abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the NNPP. He contested and won the presidential primary held in Abuja later that year. During the 2023 presidential election, Kwankwaso and his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, secured fourth place with nearly 1.5 million votes.

The 67-year-old served as governor of Kano state from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. After he lost his re-election in 2003, he was appointed the first minister of defence.

He was later elected to the senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kano Central senatorial district.

Watch Galadima’s interview below:

'Tinubu sidelined Kano' - Kwankwaso

