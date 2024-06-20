President Bola Tinubu has been urged to desist from interfering in Kano politics because it could ruin his presidency

Buba Galadima, an elder statesman, gave the advice to the president, adding that actors don't usually agree on issues when it comes to Kano politics

Galadima's statement came days after NNPP national leader Rabiu Kwankwaso accused the federal government of listening to Kano enemies on the rift between dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi

President Bola Tinubu has been warned against meddling in Kano's politics as the royal tussle between the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II gets tougher.

Kano elder statesman Buba Galadima warned the president, adding that if Tinubu is not careful, the politics of the northwest state will destroy him.

Tinubu asked to desist from meddling in Kano politics

Source: Twitter

Galadima warned Tinubu against Kano politics

According to Daily Trust, the chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) urged the federal government and President Tinubu to desist from interfering in Kano state politics.

His statement reads in part:

“The federal government and President Bola Tinubu need to be cautious with Kano politics. It will destroy his presidency."

Galadima, who described Tinubu as his friend, said he had inherent knowledge of Kano politics and he knew how to deal with it. He maintained that parties in Kano politics never agreed on issues, as he recalled his days as the youth leader of the NPN.

Politics asking Tinubu to remove Governor Yusuf

He said he knew of some powerful politicians from Kano who had visited Tinubu to support them in removing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. He said some rich men supported the governor's removal.

The Kano-born politician said he expected Tinubu to be smarter by asking them why they could not win the election in the state in the first place.

Galadima's comment followed the alarm raised by the NNPP's national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who accused the Tinubu-led federal government of listening to the "enemies of Kano" on the royal tussle.

Sanusi speaks on plans if dethroned again

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has said he would care less should another government remove him from office again.

Sanusi said he was concerned about the disruption of the emirate system, which had been preserved over 1000 years ago.

The former CBN governor expressed gratefulness to the Kano government and assembly for correcting the deeds of the past government.

