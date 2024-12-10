President Bola Tinubu and the APC have been accused of sending emissaries to opposition parties and promising them N10 billion

Buba Galadima, an NNPP chieftain, accused the APC of being behind the crisis rocking the PDP, Labour Party and APGA

According to Galadima, the NNPP was very smart, which was why the APC could not infiltrate the party, and they are now causing problems in Kano

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sending emissaries to opposition parties and offering their leaders N10 billion to align with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The NNPP chieftain accused the ruling APC of decimating the opposition parties, alleging that the agenda was to remain in power beyond 2027, mentioning about four political parties on the target of the ruling party.

Who is behind the PDP crisis?

According to Galadima, the APC was behind the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He added that his party, the NNPP, was "very smart" and could not be infiltrated.

His comment reads in part:

"They (APC) are promising all the political parties to align with the agenda of the present government so that in 2027, there will be no candidate. So, you can see how they are trying to decimate political parties.

"They decimated PDP to the ground. They decimated the Labour Party. They decimated APGA."

Atiku accuses Tinubu, APC, of killing opposition

Members of the opposition have accused President Bola Tinubu of being behind the crisis and rocking the opposition parties. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Imo state House of Representatives member Ikenga Ugochinyere have been vocal in their accusations.

Tinubu appointed Nyesom Wike, a PDP chieftain, as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and recently appointed Bianca Ojukwu, the APGA leader, as the minister of state for foreign affairs. Both the PDP and APGA are also in an internal crisis.

See the video of his interview here:

Tinubu told to support creation of Anioma state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been urged to support the creation of the Anioma state in the southeast region,

The UNIEC officially endorsed the creation of the new state, which was under discussion in the National Assembly.

The Igbo Elders Council argued that the region had been shortchanged in the past by having 15 senators.

