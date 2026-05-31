The husband of abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs. Rachael Alamu, broke down in tears as he begged Governor Seyi Makinde to intensify rescue efforts

Families in Oriire Local Government Area gathered to plead for urgent intervention after fresh distress videos showed victims appealing for dialogue

The incident has renewed concern over insecurity in Oyo State, especially in rural Ogbomoso communities where abductions have become a growing fear

The husband of abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs. Rachael Alamu, broke down in tears on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as he begged Governor Seyi Makinde to intensify rescue efforts.

His emotional plea came during Makinde’s visit to Oriire Local Government Area, where families of kidnapped victims gathered to demand urgent government intervention.

Husband of abducted Oyo principal pleads for urgent rescue as distress videos circulate. Photo credit: Oyoaffairs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to Oyo Affairs, Mrs. Alamu, also known as Alamu Folawe, is the principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele. She was abducted alongside others in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State in recent days.

“My wife is the one being used to make the videos that are being circulated. It is very disheartening and depressing,” her husband said in Yoruba before breaking down in tears.

Distress videos deepen family’s pain

According to her husband, the family’s suffering has worsened because Mrs. Alamu is allegedly being used in distress videos circulated by the abductors. He commended Governor Makinde for visiting the affected community but pleaded with him not to allow rescue efforts to slow down.

He explained that families of the victims are living in fear and emotional torture as they wait for news of their loved ones. His appeal was clear: the governor must do everything possible to ensure that his wife and other abducted persons return home alive.

Security agencies track kidnappers while Ogbomoso residents express fear over rising insecurity. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Renewed concern over Oyo insecurity

The incident has sparked fresh concern about insecurity in Oyo State, particularly in rural communities around Ogbomoso. Residents have repeatedly complained of attacks and abductions in recent months.

A fresh video reportedly showed Mrs. Alamu appealing to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Makinde to consider dialogue as a way of securing their freedom. Families of the victims have also urged President Tinubu to support coordinated rescue efforts and ensure safe release of those in captivity.

Security agencies tracking kidnappers

Security agencies are said to be working to track the kidnappers, though authorities have yet to release full details of the ongoing operation. The abduction has intensified pressure on the Oyo State Government to restore confidence in affected communities.

For the husband of the abducted principal, however, the matter remains painfully personal. His wife is still in captivity, her face allegedly used in videos by her abductors, and every passing hour is another painful wait for her return.

See the video on TikTok below:

Abducted Oyo principal begs Makinde

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new video has surfaced online showing Mrs Alamu, the principal abducted in the recent Oyo school attack, pleading desperately for help from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

She was kidnapped along with 39 school children and 6 teachers on May 15, 2026, and her words from captivity have drawn deep concern as she explained the worsening situation in the forest where they are being held.

Source: Legit.ng