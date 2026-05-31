Why PSG Won’t Be Allowed to Keep the UEFA Champions League Trophy After Defeating Arsenal
- Paris Saint-Germain emerged champions of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties
- The Ligue 1 champions become the first team since Real Madrid to successfully defend the trophy
- The French giants will not be allowed to keep the original UCL trophy despite their historic achievement
Paris Saint-Germain successfully retained their UEFA Champions League crown after defeating Arsenal in the final on Saturday, May 30.
The match went all the way to a penalty shootout at the Puskas Arana in Budapest, Hungary, with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes missing the decisive spot-kick.
The defeat denied the Gunners the chance to win their first Champions League title, having reached their first final in 22 years.
How PSG secured back-to-back UCL titles
Premier League champions Arsenal made a dream start when German forward Kai Havertz fired home from a tight angle in the sixth minute to give Mikel Arteta's side the lead.
The Gunners held their advantage until the second half, but PSG found a way back into the contest in the 65th minute. Desire Doue was brought down inside the penalty area by Cristhian Mosquera, and the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review.
Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to level the score at 1-1.
Neither side could find a winner during regulation time or extra time, forcing the final into a penalty shootout.
Arsenal's hopes suffered a major blow when England international Eberechi Eze missed his spot-kick. Although David Raya briefly revived the Gunners' chances by saving Nuno Mendes' effort, PSG kept their composure from 12 yards.
The French champions eventually sealed victory when Gabriel Magalhaes failed to convert Arsenal's decisive penalty, handing PSG another famous European triumph, per ESPN.
The win also made PSG the first club since Real Madrid to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League title.
Why PSG cannot keep the original UCL trophy
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin handed PSG captain Marquinhos the trophy for the second year in a row, but the Brazilian and his teammates will have a different trophy when they head back home on Sunday morning.
According to Article 11 of UEFA's regulations, the governing body has rules that govern the trophy, including the winners handing back the original trophy after the presentation. Instead, they are handed a replica trophy. The statement read:
"The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA’s keeping and ownership at all times.
"A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Champions League winners' trophy, is awarded to the winning club."
In addition, UEFA requires clubs to maintain control of the trophy at all times and restricts where it can be taken without prior approval.
"Replica trophies awarded to winners of the competition (past and current) must remain within the relevant club’s control at all times and may not leave the club’s country without UEFA’s prior written consent."
Timber drops biblical quote ahead of UCL final
Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has sparked widespread reaction on social media with a message ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.
The Dutch international shared a Bible verse on his official X account, posting Proverbs 21:31 before Arsenal's showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.