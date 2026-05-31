Paris Saint-Germain emerged champions of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties

The Ligue 1 champions become the first team since Real Madrid to successfully defend the trophy

The French giants will not be allowed to keep the original UCL trophy despite their historic achievement

Paris Saint-Germain successfully retained their UEFA Champions League crown after defeating Arsenal in the final on Saturday, May 30.

The match went all the way to a penalty shootout at the Puskas Arana in Budapest, Hungary, with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes missing the decisive spot-kick.

The defeat denied the Gunners the chance to win their first Champions League title, having reached their first final in 22 years.

PSG players celebrate after Gabriel misses Arsenal's fifth penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the UEFA Champions League Final at Puskas Arena in Budapest. Photo by: Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

How PSG secured back-to-back UCL titles

Premier League champions Arsenal made a dream start when German forward Kai Havertz fired home from a tight angle in the sixth minute to give Mikel Arteta's side the lead.

The Gunners held their advantage until the second half, but PSG found a way back into the contest in the 65th minute. Desire Doue was brought down inside the penalty area by Cristhian Mosquera, and the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review.

Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to level the score at 1-1.

Neither side could find a winner during regulation time or extra time, forcing the final into a penalty shootout.

Arsenal's hopes suffered a major blow when England international Eberechi Eze missed his spot-kick. Although David Raya briefly revived the Gunners' chances by saving Nuno Mendes' effort, PSG kept their composure from 12 yards.

The French champions eventually sealed victory when Gabriel Magalhaes failed to convert Arsenal's decisive penalty, handing PSG another famous European triumph, per ESPN.

The win also made PSG the first club since Real Madrid to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League title.

Why PSG cannot keep the original UCL trophy

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin handed PSG captain Marquinhos the trophy for the second year in a row, but the Brazilian and his teammates will have a different trophy when they head back home on Sunday morning.

UEFA rules do not permit Paris Saint-Germain to keep the trophy after defeating Arsenal to win their second title. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

According to Article 11 of UEFA's regulations, the governing body has rules that govern the trophy, including the winners handing back the original trophy after the presentation. Instead, they are handed a replica trophy. The statement read:

"The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA’s keeping and ownership at all times.

"A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Champions League winners' trophy, is awarded to the winning club."

In addition, UEFA requires clubs to maintain control of the trophy at all times and restricts where it can be taken without prior approval.

"Replica trophies awarded to winners of the competition (past and current) must remain within the relevant club’s control at all times and may not leave the club’s country without UEFA’s prior written consent."

Timber drops biblical quote ahead of UCL final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has sparked widespread reaction on social media with a message ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

The Dutch international shared a Bible verse on his official X account, posting Proverbs 21:31 before Arsenal's showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

Source: Legit.ng