The fate of Peter Obi, LP's 2023 presidential candidate, has been left hanging as the Labour Party said it has not reserved its presidential ticket for anyone

Labour Party's national chairman Julius Abure also revealed that the party has not zoned its presidency to the South-East, noting that "it's doors are open to all"

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, confirmed this in a statement made available to the press on Monday

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) on Monday, February 17, has maintained that it has not zoned the 2027 presidential ticket to the South-East.

Zoning: LP denies reserving the 2027 ticket for any region

In a statement shared on its official website on Monday, signed by Obiora Ifoh, national publicity secretary of the party, LP said it's doors are open to all, however, it has not and will not zone any of its positions to any geographical zone or individual.

The statement titled, "2027: Labour Party still available for Ndigbo to realise presidency - Abure", LP denied reports making the rounds in some quarters that it has zoned the presidency or any of its positions in the coming election.

LP said:

"The party was emphatic on its position that though, it made its platform available for the South East to pursue its political aspirations in the 2023 election, it will not close its doors to the zone if it chooses to work with the party in future elections."

Abure: "No zoning, no favoritism; only democracy"

Meanwhile, the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure advised that Ndigbo can still achieve the presidency if they are more united and are able to reach out to other groups.

On Saturday, February 15, while speaking at a gathering of South East members of the party in FCT, Abure said that the Labour Party is a veritable platform for their aspiration.

The LP national chairman further described the claims regarding zoning as a misinterpretation and noted that Labour Party has not selected any region for its 2027 presidential ticket.

While encouraging Ndigbo to strengthen their political strategies, LP chairman Abure reaffirmed that the party remains a national platform.

The statement further read:

"Candidates of every position must emerge through highly competitive and democratic processes as the party constitution does not permit zoning.

"We therefore regret the misinterpretation of the party's noble intention by a section of the media. Our party was quoted out of context."

Legit.ng understands that with Abure's clarification, Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, will not get the 2027 ticket on a platter of gold but will go through the right process.

