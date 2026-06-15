A 24-year-old mortician has shared her experience in her profession, noting that she stays in a mortuary and her room is like seven steps away from where the bodies are kept

The young lady, who is also a hearse driver, shed light on why they knock before venturing into the room where dead bodies are kept

She also shared her thoughts on ghosts, noting that she has not had any encounter with them, but she believes that they exist

Ewurabena Quartey, a Ghanaian mortician who lives in the mortuary, has opened up about her profession and her experiences.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the mortician, 24, who is also a hearse driver, explained why they knock on the door of the room where dead bodies are kept before entering.

A female mortician reveals that she stays in the mortuary. Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Mortician shares why they knock before entering

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the mortician explained that they knock before entering, knowing fully well that they would not get a response.

On why they knock, she explained that it is their way of maintaining the respect the dead had while they were alive.

Ewurabena believes the dead should not be disrespected because they are no more.

"...In Ghana, we have this thing where you enter somebody's house; before you enter, you knock, and there is response.

"When we knock on their doors (the dead), it is not to get response. No. We know they are not alive, we know they are not active; that is why we are knocking on the door.

"We are maintaining the respect they had whilst they were living. We don't have to throw away their respect just because they are dead. No. We still maintain the respect.

"If you trip on them, you say, 'sorry.'..."

She also said she has never had any encounter with ghosts, but believes in their existence.

According to Data USA, women currently make up between 35% and 48% of all licensed morticians, funeral directors, and undertakers in the US.

A female mortician says she believes in the existence of ghosts. Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Mortician's story triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mortician's story below:

DouglasRich Dgreat Ekanem said:

"This feminine bravery should be applauded, but i will be afraid of her if we are in the same compound. A beautiful lady with that career part is shocking. I hope she'll not scare her man."

Olukomolafe Blessing Edidiong said:

"She get mind o! Me, I can't. I went into the mortuary when my late dad's body was being preserved. The memories of what I saw is still fresh in my head up till now, even after years."

Arji Amos Jw said:

"The dead knows nothing everything about them has been forgotten so while you are alive anything your hands find doing do it with all pleasure ,because there no planing nor working no eating or toiling in a gravel where you are going."

Oluchi Friday Herrietta said:

"If you don't believe in fear nothing scares you, na we dey use our hand dey bring fear to our mind.

"See how she treats them like they're alive and you still think say dem go disturb her, e no possible. You're doing well."

Braibo Meyor Newbros said:

"And we have a Nigerian man who said he works in the mortuary and the ghost use to tell him that they want to go to the club and have fun."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who works in a mortuary had shared her heartbreaking experience.

Mortuary worker makes unexpected discovery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady working in a mortuary had displayed the written note that she found in a deceased person's body.

She saw a piece of paper while dressing the dead body and showed people what was written on it.

In a viral TikTok video by @annmwangangi2, she showed the paper, which looked like a shopping list with two items.

Source: Legit.ng