Labour Party (LP) has released a key statement as it allegedly threatened Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state, while reacting to the death of a federal lawmaker Justice Azuka

The leadership of the party expressed deep sorrow over Azuka's death and lamented bitterly over the spate of “insecurity” in Anambra state under Soludo's watch

Legit.ng reported that Azuka, a member of the Anambra state House of Assembly, was found dead at the 2nd Niger Bridge on Thursday, February 6, 2025

Awka, Anambra state - The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has criticised Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state, over the “alarming rate of insecurity” in the state.

Anambra lawmaker found dead on 2nd Niger Bridge

The party's reaction came on the heels of the death of Justice Azuka, the lawmaker representing Onitsha North state constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, who was kidnapped in late 2024.

LP blows hot, tackles Soludo over lawmaker's death

In a statement by Obiora Ifoh, the LP spokesperson, the party mourned the death of the late lawmaker while commiserating with his family over the loss.

As reported by The Cable, the party chided Soludo for having “completely lost the willpower to enforce law and sanity” in the state, adding that Anambra is gradually assuming a “hobbesian status” under his leadership.

“We are presently traumatised by this death and that of other deaths that have become a daily occurrence in Anambra State, a state that is gradually assuming a hobbesian status under the administration of Prof. Charles Soludo,” the statement reads.

Legit.ng reported on Thursday, February 6, 2025, that Azuka was found dead on the popular 2nd Niger bridge.

The LP chieftain was kidnapped on Christmas Eve in 2024 at Ugwunakpamkpa, Inland town, Onitsha, while he was returning home for the Christmas celebration. Subsequently, he was declared missing. However, the vehicle in which he was kidnapped was reportedly later recovered around Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

But on Thursday, Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in Anambra state, confirmed Justice Azuka's death.

See the photo of the Anambra lawmaker who was found dead on 2nd Niger bridge below:

