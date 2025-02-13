The LP has officially announced Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, setting up a rematch with President Tinubu

LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, downplayed Kenneth Okonkwo’s resignation, calling it “good riddance"

The party remains resolute in its opposition to APC, aiming to mobilize strong support for Obi and challenge Tinubu’s re-election bid

As the 2027 general elections approach, the Labour Party (LP) has confirmed its intention to field Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, positioning him for a rematch against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, emphasized the party’s determination to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections.

“Tinubu will not have an easy ride in 2027. We are coming back with Peter Obi to show that we are serious,” Arabambi declared.

Obi, who represented LP in the 2023 presidential elections, finished third behind Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Channels Television reported

Despite the loss, his campaign galvanized a strong support base, particularly among young voters.

Arabambi dismisses Kenneth Okonkwo’s resignation

Arabambi also addressed the recent resignation of actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo from the party, dismissing it as inconsequential.

He accused Okonkwo of lacking commitment to LP’s cause and alleged that he had been working in favour of President Tinubu and the APC.

“We wish Kenneth Okonkwo well. His resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. He should no longer speak about the Labour Party,” Arabambi said.

He refuted claims of internal strife within the party, insisting that LP remains a strong opposition force ahead of 2027, Vanguard reported.

“There is no leadership crisis in the Labour Party. The idea that the LP is facing extinction is just the imagination of our detractors,” he asserted.

Labour Party’s Roadmap to 2027

With Arabambi’s latest declaration, the LP has reaffirmed its commitment to Obi as its presidential hopeful.

The party aims to reignite the enthusiasm seen in the 2023 elections and present Obi as a credible alternative to the current administration.

As Nigeria’s political landscape takes shape ahead of 2027, attention remains fixed on the Labour Party and its preparations for the high-stakes election.

Appeal court declares Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal has declared that Barrister Julius Abure remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The Court of Appeal presided by Honourable Justice Hamma Akawu Barka gave the judgement on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The appellate court reaffirmed its earlier judgement of 13th of November, 2024 in Appeal Number CA/Abj/CV/1172/2024 between Labour Party (Appellant) against Chief Olusola Nehemiah Ebiseni and INEC (Respondents) to make the declaration.

