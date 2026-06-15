A Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate the conclusion of his master’s degree at Harvard Business School in America

She shared how she left her good-paying job in Nigeria and relocated to the United States to start her life afresh

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to celebrate the lady on her achievement

Following the conclusion of her master’s degree programme, a Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

She shared that she earned a master’s degree from the Harvard Business School in America.

A Covenant University first-class graduate bags a master's degree at Harvard and shares her story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Victoria Ahiamadu

Source: UGC

Covenant University student bags master’s degree

On her LinkedIn page, Victoria Ahiamadu had revealed that she bagged a first-class degree In Economics from Covenant University.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"After 2 years and 500+ cases, I’m excited to share that I have graduated from the Harvard Business School with Distinction (the top 10% of my class).

"I still remember the ~20-hour flight from Nigeria to the US in August 2024, sitting with lots of questions: “Am I making the right choice?”, “Was leaving a great job to start afresh in a new country really the best decision?” Fear has a way of making the right things feel uncertain and scary. I made the leap anyways and I’m so glad I did!

"HBS challenged me in many ways. It has sharpened how I think, expanded how I see the world and introduced me to people who will remain a core part of my story in many years to come. Today, I can confidently say that it was all worth it! My gratitude goes first to God, who kept me through every long night, hard moment and season of doubt. He was always in my boat and that’s why this journey did not sink me!

"To my family, friends, recommenders and colleague, the list is far too long for one post, but you know who you are. You showed up for me in ways I will never take for granted. This win is as much yours as it is mine! On to the next chapter."

A Nigerian lady who bagged a first-class degree at Covenant University celebrates her master's degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Victoria Ahiamadu

Source: UGC

Reactions trail Covenant University's graduate at Harvard

Augustine Chinecherem Okolo said:

"One thing I’m learning is that fear often shows up right before meaningful growth. The ability to act despite uncertainty is what separates staying comfortable from stepping into new levels of possibility and experience."

Moses, Adekunle Sejiro (M.A.S) said:

"I love it for you Victoria Hearty congratulations. From here, Up-Up is the only way."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng