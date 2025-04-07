Chisom Gbali, the suspended commissioner for youth development in Rivers state, has alleged that there are plans to extend the state of emergency beyond the initial six-month period

In an interview, Gbali claimed that former Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are instigating fresh violence in the state to prolong the emergency rule

Gbali spoke days after Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator appointed by Tinubu, announced plans to present the 2025 state budget

Chisom Gbali, suspended commissioner for youth development, has alleged that plans are underway for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend the state of emergency in Rivers state.

Fubara's commissioner raises alarm

Fubara's commissioner alleges move to extend Rivers emergency rule. Points fingers at Wike's camp. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Lere Olayinka

Gbali made this revelation when he appeared on Arise TV 'The Morning Show' programme aired on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Rivers has been embroiled in political crisis since Fubara fell out with Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT). Both are at loggerheads over the control of the oil-rich state.

On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers and suspended the governor and his deputy and members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

The president also appointed a new sole administrator to oversee the state, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who has already started work.

His decision was backed by the National Assembly in a controversial voice vote that has been heavily faulted and generated criticism in the polity.

But speaking on the matter on Monday, Gbali noted that the administrator's body language and actions so far confirmed his assertions of a calculated effort to extend the situation beyond the six-month period.

He said:

"Some elements within the state are trying to incite residents into acts of violence that could prompt President Tinubu to prolong the emergency rule. The Administrator's body language and actions suggest a calculated effort to extend the situation beyond six months."

Rivers emergency rule: Gbali accuses Wike and allies

Chisom Gbali, the suspended commissioner for youth development in Rivers state.

Buttressing his point, the suspended commissioner alleged that Wike and his men are working to ensure President Tinubu make another pronouncement.

Legit.ng reported that Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers state, announced preparations for the 2025 state budget.

He mentioned that his administration will prioritise healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation.

Speaking further on the alleged move by the current leadership in Rivers state, Gbali said the rift between Wike and Governor Fubara, is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state's governance in preparation for the 2027 elections, adding that Ibas body language says it all.

Gbali said:

"If there is any extension whatsoever, it calls for the end of the Fubara's administration. They have planned to institute a sole administrator at the local government level.

"The former governor and the current minister of FCT and his cohort; the assembly members and the suspended LG chairmen whose tenure elapsed and the governor pronounced, the caretaker. These are the people I'm talking about. We know them.

"The issue of rivers state is between the former governor and the Governor of Rivers state. And because they are more or less perplexed with the achievements of the governor, they want to distort the administration. I'm sure all these things are geared towards the 2027 elections."

Watch Gbali's full interview below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on Wednesday, March 26, Rivers' sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, suspended all political appointees and officeholders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the chief of staff to the administrator said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

