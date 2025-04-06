An international group, Nigerians in Diaspora Movement for Democracy, has reacted to the state of emergency declaration in Rivers state

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take a serious look and to revise the emergency rule decision

Nigerians in Diaspora advised President Tinubu to instead utilize legislative processes to stabilize the situation

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to allow democracy to thrive in Nigeria, citing the recent developments in Rivers State as a concerning example of democratic erosion.

An international group, Nigerians in Diaspora Movement for Democracy, expressed alarm over the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months.

The group called the suspension a distortion of democracy.

The group’s President, Dr. Samson Idoko, and Secretary General, Patriot John Andrew Onuh, made this known in an open letter to President Tinubu.

The group urged President Tinubu to revisit the decision to declare emergency rule in Rivers State.

They advised Tinubu to instead use legislative processes to stabilize the situation.

According to the letter made available to Legit.ng, the group proposed measures such as compelling all parties concerned to implement strong deterrent elements and sanctions.

They suggested that the sanctions should include a ban on participating in political activities and/or holding public office for at least ten years.

"We, therefore, wish to call on Mr President to take a serious and urgent look at the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State to revise the decision and instead utilize legislative processes to stabilize the situation as well as ensure that there is no reversal of the ugly drift in Rivers State.

"These legislative measures could be compelling for all parties concerned with strong deterrent elements and sanctions which will include a ban on participating in political activities and/or holding public offices for not less than ten years.

"We are convinced that Your Excellency will heed this call and act expeditiously. Have the confidence of our unending patriotism, Sir."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) asked President Tinubu to instantly review the emergency rule in Rivers state.

Recall that on Tuesday evening, March 18, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis in the south-south state.

Reacting in a statement, the northern elders explained that the president’s action of suspending elected members of the state government was off-the-mark.

