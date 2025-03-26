Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has publicly apologized to former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, following a heated exchange between her and Senator Nwaebonyi

Ezekwesili was verbally attacked by Nwaebonyi after she asked him to "compose himself" during the Senate’ hearing on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Godswill Akpabio

Reacting to the Senate drama, Natasha on Wednesday, hailed the former minister’s commitment to good governance, further describing her as a hero

Embattled Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has apologised to a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, over her clash with the senator representing Ebonyi North, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi.

Legit.ng earlier reported that at a senate committee hearing on Tuesday, March 25, a heated clash broke out between Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi from Ebonyi state and a former minister of education, Obi Ezekwesili.

Per a video posted on social media by News Central TV, the clash was filled with name-calling and insults.

The senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions held its investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment raised by now-suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. At the hearing, tensions rose and the top individuals strongly clashed.

Ezekwesili and Nwaebonyi clash: Natasha reacts amid row with Akpabio

Reacting to the clash in an X post on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan apologised to Ezekwesili over the insults hurled at her by the Imo lawmaker.

The Kogi senator also commended the former minister for her unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy, The Punch reported.

She wrote:

“Ma’am, I apologise for the insults. Know you took them for me… for us … as a mother and as a leader. Know that you are a true icon of integrity, courage, and visionary leadership.

“Your unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy continues to inspire generations.

“A champion of accountability… Nigerians appreciate you. I celebrate your brilliance, resilience and selfless service. You are a hero.”

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

The allegation came in the wake of her seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio at the red chamber.

She was subsequently suspended from the senate for “gross misconduct” over the debacle.

