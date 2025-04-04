The court has barred all parties in the case between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio from granting interviews related to the matter

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court also ordered that proceedings in the case must not be streamed or shared on social media platforms

The order followed a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, who claimed Akpoti-Uduaghan was undermining the court process by publicly discussing the case on television

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred parties in the suit filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and three others from granting press interviews on issues relating to the case.

Court stops Natasha, Akpabio from media comments in ongoing legal battle. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Justice Binta Nyako issued the order on Friday, April 4, following complaint by lawyer to Akpabio, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN).

Akpabio's lawyer had lamented that the plaintiff was moving from one television house to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to her case, currently pending before the court.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Justice Nyako said there shall be no press interviews by all parties and their lawyers as regard the subject matter of the case.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Nyako also barred parties and their lawyers from engaging in streaming of proceedings in the case on social media.

Natasha’s suit against Akpabio reassigned to new judge

Court takes fresh action in Natasha’s case against Akpabio. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

This new development arose barely 24-hours after the chief judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the suit filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Godswill Akpabio to Justice Binta Nyako.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who was initially handling the case, withdrew from the matter after allegations of bias were made by Senate President Akpabio, the third defendant.

The hearing of the suit, originally scheduled before Justice Egwuatu, is now set to begin afresh before Justice Nyako and is scheduled for Friday, April 4, 2025.

Details shortly…

Read more about Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan here:

Recall: Natasha warns Akpabio, thanks INEC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan thanked INEC, as the electoral commission rejected her recall over a lack of constitutional compliance.

Natasha, who is currently under a six-month suspension from the Senate over a lack of adherence to rules, warned Akpabio and ex-Gov Yahaya Bello.

Recall that Natasha recently accused the Senate president of sexual harassment and vowed that his and Bello's time in politics is numbered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng