Abuja, FCT - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed rumours suggesting he has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the reports as “malicious lies” and a “political hatchet job.”

Atiku's denial came in response to a viral Facebook post by a page named “Adamawa Happenings,” which alleged that the Nigerian opposition leader had exited the PDP.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the PDP chieftain reaffirmed his membership and loyalty to the party.

"His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007) and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has not — we repeat, has not — resigned from the PDP. He remains a steadfast, bonafide, and loyal member of the party," Ibe said.

He described the source of the claim as a “faceless social media platform” spreading falsehoods at the behest of unnamed “desperate political operatives” bent on causing mischief.

“This is not just fake news — it is a crude, shameless political hatchet job,” Ibe added.

"It is a calculated attempt to mislead the public and sow discord among the millions of Nigerians who look to Atiku Abubakar for direction and leadership."

Atiku's supporters urged to dismiss report

Ibe called on Atiku’s supporters to ignore the rumour and treat it with “contempt.”

"Atiku Abubakar remains committed to the ideals of the PDP and to the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people," the statement concluded.

Legit.ng notes that Atiku, who has contested for Nigeria’s presidency multiple times, remains a prominent figure within the PDP and a vocal critic of the ruling party.

2027 election: Atiku speaks on contesting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku said he was still undecided about contesting the presidency in the 2027 general election.

He spoke in an exclusive interview on Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie. The former vice president is reportedly spearheading an initiative to unite opposition figures against President Bola Tinubu's administration. However, questions persist regarding who will lead this coalition, with notable figures like Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna state, being considered as key players.

When asked directly about his intention to run in 2027, Atiku emphasised the necessity of establishing a strong and unified opposition platform before considering candidacy.

