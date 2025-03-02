Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship aspirant in Anambra state, has reacted to the words of Evangelist Ebuka Obi of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) concerning a plot against his life

Ozigbo said "if there are those who believe that threats or violence will stop" his "movement for the emancipation of Ndi Anambra", they misunderstand the power of faith and conviction

The Anambra state governorship hopeful urged his supporters not to be discouraged or afraid

Awka, Anambra state - Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship aspirant in the November 2025 Anambra state election, has said he is not afraid of a terrifying prophecy by Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Ozigbo is an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Legit.ng recalls that Evangelist Obi recently called for vigilance and peace, warning of a threat to Ozigbo.

Reacting to the warning via a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, March 1, Ozigbo said God is his shield.

He wrote:

"First and foremost, I give thanks to God Almighty—the author and finisher of our faith, the lifter up of my head (Psalm 3:3), and the one who orders the steps of the righteous (Psalm 37:23). I am also grateful for the gift of spiritual leaders who see beyond the physical and offer guidance to the faithful. To Evangelist Ebuka Obi, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you for your courage in speaking about what has been revealed to you.

"To everyone who has reached out with prayers and concern over the words of the Prophet, I feel your love, and I am strengthened by it. Your support reaffirms the power of faith, the power of unity, and the power of purpose."

The new All Progressives Congress (APC) member continued:

"I am not afraid. Let me be clear: I am not afraid. Our mission is divinely directed, and God is my shield (Psalm 91:4).

"This is not about me; it is about Anambra’s destiny—about a people who refuse to be silenced, about a generation rising against the status quo, and about restoring dignity, security, and prosperity to our land. The need to rescue Anambra from its current decadent path is much bigger than any one individual.

"I am not afraid because “God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power, love, and a sound mind”. (2 Timothy 1:7)."

Furthermore, Ozigbo said those who believe threats or violence will stop his gubernatorial bid are mistaken. He said his campaign is covered by the blood of Jesus and anchored in God.

Lamenting the insecurity in Anambra state, Ozigbo said families live in fear while businesses struggle under the weight of violence.

He said:

"Ndi Anambra are fed up with the killings and the cloud of insecurity in our land. People feel betrayed that our government remained insensitive to these killings and waited 3 years till the election year in 2025 before they saw a need to start a security outfit."

To those who allegedly plot evil, the APC gubernatorial aspirant said the Anambra 2025 election is not a war of guns or violence but "a war of ideas".

Ahmad reacts as Ozigbo joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant on digital communications to Muhammadu Buhari, predicted that opposition party structures in the country will crumble before 2027.

In a tweet, Ahmad welcomed Ozigbo to the ruling APC.

