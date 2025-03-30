President Bola Ahmed Tinubu explained on Sunday, March 30, that his administration removed the FCT from the treasury single account (TSA) to quicken development and enhance resident participation in governance

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration removed the federal capital territory (FCT) from the treasury single account (TSA) to expedite development.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy), Tinubu said he took the decision to enhance FCT residents' participation in governance.

Tinubu, who received FCT residents at the Presidential Villa for Sallah homage, said the bureaucracy associated with the TSA was hampering infrastructure growth in the capital city and had to be reviewed for impact and progress.

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, led the residents during the homage.

Abuja: Tinubu hails 'development' under Wike

President Tinubu highlighted that freeing the FCT, Abuja, from TSA restrictions has swiftly catalysed infrastructure improvements, enhanced healthcare services, and increased security measures.

His words:

"I remember the day that the FCT Minister came to meet me, and he said, please take us out of the problem of the TSA so that I can do more work and achieve more. I said show me what you are about to do, and he presented his thinking and belief.

"And everything started changing rapidly. I started seeing the opening up of the rural areas by the FCT, the resuscitation of abandoned projects, and the completion of the Vice President's official residence that was abandoned for years. The FCT rehabilitated health care centres, upgraded facilities for school children, and provided furniture."

President Tinubu thanked Wike "for proving that liberation from the bureaucracy was necessary and for restructuring the FCT public service so that civil servants could aspire to higher positions and provide leadership."

He said:

"We wouldn't have been able to open our mouths to celebrate if not because of the progressive ideas you brought to FCT. We can now celebrate the innovative ideas brought to the FCT."

Furthermore, Tinubu encouraged FCT residents and other Nigerians to look beyond ethnic and religious colourations in their leadership choices and focus more on results.

The president said:

"Today, we live in peace, and security is improving. Hunger is coming down. Food prices are lowering. We can go to the market and do business. And our diversity and belief in ourselves are becoming stronger.

"We are not looking for magic. We are looking for results. We are looking for comfort. We are praying for good health. We are looking for someone who cares," the President noted.

"The job is not just about Wike or me, but everyone. Nyesom Wike is proving the diversity of Nigeria. He strengthened that diversity to develop prosperity, showing us that we are all members of one family, living together in the same house, in different rooms, and under one roof."

President Bola Tinubu hosted Nyesom Wike and the FCT delegation as his first set of guests for the Eid-el-Fitr 2025 celebration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu urged more tolerance, broadmindedness, and patriotism.

He said:

"All I appeal for is tolerance, which has brought us this far. We have learnt some lessons from Ramadan. May the lessons continue to be with us."

The Vice-President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, attended the ceremony.

The FCT delegation included members of the national assembly, judiciary, religious and traditional leaders, security chiefs, and women and youth groups.

Wike donates 10K bags of rice to FCT residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike donated 10,000 bags of rice to religious groups, community leaders, and special needs institutions in Abuja to support Muslims during Ramadan.

Represented by his chief of staff, Chidi Amadi, Wike emphasized charity, urging religious leaders to ensure the fair distribution of food items to vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries, including Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Ademola and Imam Lawal Mustapha, expressed gratitude, praising the minister’s generosity and commitment to community support.

