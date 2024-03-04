It is a done deal for President Bola Tinubu as the conversation continues for his second term in office

The Benue state chapter of the ruling APC has declared support for President Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, noting that "they have laid a good foundation"

The party stakeholders led by Senator Tilley Gyado, maintained that Tinubu, if given another chance in 2027, "will guide our nation to a new life of posterity, unity and development."

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Benue state, Makurdi - The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue state has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term of office, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Benue APC urged President Tinubu to contest for presidency in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu should contest again, Benue APC says

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the party also passed a vote of confidence in the president, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The leader of the party stakeholders, Senator Tilley Gyado, said that the leadership of Tinubu would guide the nation to a new life of posterity, unity, and dismissive development.

The endorsement was a unanimous decision of the party stakeholders at a meeting held in Makurdi on Sunday, March 3, 2024, The New Telegraph reported.

Prominent elders and leaders of the party from the three senatorial districts of the state, including present and past national assembly members, state assembly members and local government and ward executives attended the stakeholders meeting.

Gyado said:

“The Benue APC in a unanimous voice passes a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetimma, SGF, Senator George Akume and the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Gaduje.

“We proudly endorse and compel President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for the presidency in 2027.

“We believe that his leadership will guide our nation to a new life of posterity, unity and development.”

Why Tinubu may lose re-election in 2027

Legit.ng reported earlier that an APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, made a strong revelation about the chances of the APC in the 2027 election.

Lukman disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at risk of losing re-election in the 2027 poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, he dropped the hint of an impending rebellion among the ranks of the party in no distant time from now.

Source: Legit.ng