FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved tenure extension for the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap.

President Tinubu extended Nandap's tenure to December 31, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu extends Nandap's tenure as comptroller-general of immigration to December, 2026. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@aonanuga1956

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 31, 2025.

According to the statement shared via Onanuga’s X handle, @aonanuga1956, Nandap joined the Nigeria Immigration Service on October 9, 1989.

President Tinubu appointed Nandap as Immigration Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.

Onanuga said under Nandap’s leadership, the NIS has experienced notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.

“President Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service's strategic priorities, which align with his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria's territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.”

