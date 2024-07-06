Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance, politics, and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has said President Bola Tinubu will not get northern votes in the 2027 election.

Abubakar, the director-general (DG) of media, Atiku The Light Organisation, expressed doubt that the southwest geopolitical zone alone can make Tinubu a two-term president.

Quoting a tweet, Abubakar wrote on his verified handle on Saturday, July 6:

“You can cry till eternity, but Tinubu won't get northern votes in 2027. Let's see if the Southwest alone can make him a two-term President, the person wey even lost Lagos & his state of origin, Osun should not be bragging about votes, or even try to draw lines with the region that gave him the highest votes. You don’t have the balls!”

Samoa deal agreement controversy: Tinubu’s aide fume

After some northern clerics criticised the Tinubu-led administration following the decision of the federal government to sign the controversial Samoa agreement which the religious leaders thought encouraged LGBTQ, Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, spoke out on Saturday, July 6.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Olusegun wrote on his verified X account:

“We mustn't allow these mischievous bigots to estrange us from the northern base that supported the APC since 2015 and actively ensured that power returned to the south in 2023 in the spirit of true federalism.

“We must take time to explain, educate and clarify as much as possible.”

LGBTQ, which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, is banned in Nigeria.

Persons who enter into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union commit an offence and are each liable on conviction to a term of 14 years in jail for such relationships.

Source: Legit.ng