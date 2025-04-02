President Tinubu has sacked NNPCL GCEO Mele Kyari and appointed Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman.

President Tinubu has also sacked all board members who were appointed alongside Akinyelure and Kyari in November 2023.

Adedapo Segun, who took over the role of chief financial officer from Umaru Isa Ajiya last November, has been named to the new board by President Tinubu.

Six board members, non-executive directors, represent the country's geopolitical zones. They are Bello Rabiu, North West, Yusuf Usman, North East, and Babs Omotowa, a former managing director of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas( NLNG), who represents North Central.

President Tinubu appointed Austin Avuru as a non-executive director from the South-South, David Ige as a Non-executive director from the South West, and Henry Obih as a non-executive director from the South East.

Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, will represent the ministry on the new board, while Aminu Said Ahmed will represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Source: Legit.ng