President Bola Tinubu, his political rivals, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, might not be able to contest the 2027 general election as the House of Representatives moves to amend the Nigerian Constitution

This is as the House of Representatives passed to the second reading a bill stopping Nigerians who are above 60 years old from contesting for presidential and gubernatorial positions

Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi are all political titans who are potential candidates in the 2027 general election

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has passed a bill for second reading to stop any Nigerian who is above 60 years old from contesting for the office of the president and governor in Nigeria.

Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, a lawmaker from Imo state, sponsored the bill to be included in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution. The move was to revise the eligibility requirements for major political positions.

Can President Tinubu contest the 2027 election?

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who are all potential presidential candidates in the 2027 elections, are all above 60 years old.

The proposed bill stated that presidential and gubernatorial candidates should not be older than 60 years as of the time of contesting for the positions. It further stated that interested candidates for such positions must hold a minimum of a bachelor degree in their area of study.

The proposal was to amend Section 131 of the Nigerian constitution, as it introduces an age limit for the presidency, and Section 177, which talks about the requirement for gubernatorial candidates.

What are the other bills the reps propose?

Aside from the age limit bill, the House of Representatives also passed several other bills for second reading. Some of these included the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Bill: Sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Rep. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, this bill seeks to upgrade Alvan Ikoku College of Education in Imo State to a federal university.

There was another bill which sought to create the Ideato West Local Government Area. The proposal was to create additional local government in Imo state to promote administrative and developmental efforts.

Also, another bill mandated the inclusion of youths and persons with disabilities in political appointments. This was also sponsored by Ugochinyere, and it was targeted at ensuring inclusiveness in governance by reserving positions for young people and persons with disabilities.

Reps move for state to control commerce

The lawmaker also sponsored another bill to move trade and commerce to the concurrent legislative list. The bill sought to empower the state and federal governments to have the power to regulate trade and commerce and boost nationwide economic activities.

Kafilat Ogbara, another Reps member from Lagos, proposed the Reserved Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies Bill, to increase female representation in the national assembly.

Also, Benjamin Okezie Kalu proposed the Judicial Reform Bills: Timelines for Justice Administration Bill, which sought to expedite judicial efficiency. At the same time, Rep. Bello Kaoje proposed the Increase in Supreme Court & Court of Appeal Justices Bill, which sought to increase the number of justices.

