Nollywood actress Regina Daniels opened up about the last time she saw her two sons with estranged husband Senator Ned Nwoko

The actress expressed quiet hope that she would reunite with them soon, and gushed over how much they had grown

Regina also surprised many when she shared her stance on remarrying, but said she is firmly set on having a daughter

Nollywood star Regina Daniels has opened up about her children with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, revealing the last time she saw them and her strong wish to have a daughter.

The actress spoke during a chat with TikTok content creator Jarvis inside a car shortly after her Children’s Day carnival on May 27.

Regina Daniels shares touching details about her children and explains why having a girl child now means so much to her. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The actress explained that she had not seen her boys since last year but remained hopeful that she would reunite with them soon.

Regina Daniels mentioned how much they had grown, noting their ages and little milestones that made her emotional.

“Yeah, of course I miss them. But I know I'll see them soon, by God's grace. Insha'Allah. I saw them last year. They're so good. My first one will be 6 this year. My second will be 4. And now my boy, his teeth fell off.”

The actress went further to share her thoughts about motherhood, saying she had once ruled out having a girl but now feels strongly about it.

She admitted that marriage is no longer on her mind, saying she has mentally stepped away from the idea even though her longing for a daughter remains strong.

Regina Daniels gets many talking online after opening up about her children and sharing her thoughts on having a girl child. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mother of two explained that she believes raising a daughter gives a deeper understanding of motherhood.

“But for some reason, I've checked my mind out of getting married. But I'm yet to have a girl, and I must have a girl. I feel like motherhood starts better. Like, you would understand motherhood when you have a girl child.”

Regina Daniels also spoke about the difference between raising boys and girls, stressing that boys look up to their fathers while girls often take their mothers as role models.

“It's easy to raise boys than girls because at least you groom them into having a role model figure as a father. But for your girl child, you have to be that role model for them to emulate.”

The actress added that while men grow up to build their own families, women tend to always remember home.

“But men would grow, they'll get married, they'll start their family, and they'll be very, very like firm on building a family. But women, you could just easily—they would always remember home, like always.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users reacted emotionally to Regina Daniels’ statements, while others shared mixed opinions about her comments on motherhood.

@import__smartly:

“She felt that questions so badly the look on her face says a lot. May God guide her for her kids ?”

@adaramolamary:

“By God grace it will come to pass amen, you will see them soon, God Almighty will continue to fight for you biggest Gina 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

@hawttcoco__:

“You see the pause that was a real moment there”

@justbants25:

“That last statement is for what?? Np wonder she no fight for her pikins she just leave dem.”

Regina Daniels shares carnival preparations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels excited fans after sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her Children’s Day carnival preparations.

The actress posted videos showing her mother, Sammy West and other women singing and celebrating with her at home before the event.

The clips also captured food preparations, including the butchering of a cow and the frying of meat, as fans praised the actress for organising a memorable Children’s Day celebration.

Source: Legit.ng