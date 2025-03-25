The reinstated National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has reacted to the coalition led by Atiku Abubakar

Anyanwu said the PDP is not in any coalition and has not been invited to set up a coalition against President Bola Tinubu

He urged those talking about a coalition to join the PDP rather than join any coalition ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The reinstated National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said he is not aware of the declaration of a coalition by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai.

The coalition founded by the 2023 presidential candidates aimed to challenge President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives (APC) in 2027.

Anyanwu, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, encouraged PDP members to remain dedicated to the party.

He called for unity in the PDP, stating that the internal crisis within the party had been resolved.

As reported by The Punch, Anyamwu stated this during an interview on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Anyanwu also reaffirmed that the PDP is not involved in any coalition.

He urged those advocating for a coalition to unseat President Tinubu and the ruling APC to instead join the PDP.

“The PDP is not part of any coalition; we have not been invited to any coalition meetings. In fact, we have not had any discussions about a coalition. The PDP remains strong at the local, ward, and state levels. As far as I am concerned, those talking about a coalition should join the PDP. The crisis is over, so people should move into the PDP rather than PDP joining any coalition,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that there has been a growing debate about whether opposition parties in Nigeria should unite to challenge President Tinubu’s administration.

On Thursday, March 20, opposition figures like Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai announced the formation of a coalition to oust President Tinubu in 2027 democratically.

Recall that President Tinubu’s ruling party has been in power since 2015, the year the PDP, which led for 16 years was sacked.

Legit.ng also reported that northern political leaders, dissatisfied with President Tinubu's administration, are discreetly working to announce their candidate for 2027.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed indicated that he would not seek the PDP nomination if Goodluck Jonathan decides to run.

However, one of the insiders close to Jonathan believes that discussions regarding the 2027 election are still premature.

Obasanjo, Atiku, others meet amid plot to sack Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, was recently spotted with Atiku.

Also at the gathering was Peter Obi in honour of the colloquium organised to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of the former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha.

The development came amid the announcement of a coalition by Atiku and the readiness of the coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

