A Nigerian-American man has drawn Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's attention to five things she needs to do urgently

Natasha, a senator representing Kogi Central, was suspended for six months for violation of the Red Chambers rules

According to the US citizen, the suspended senator risked getting recalled if she doesn't act on his suggestions

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American, has advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, to act fast, claiming that "the rug is being drawn beneath your feet very swiftly."

In an open letter to the senator on Facebook, the investment banker and motivational speaker listed five things Natasha should do to avoid being recalled from the senate unawares.

US citizen's advice to Senator Natasha

Innocent urged Natasha, who was suspended for six months for violating the Red Chambers rules, to move quickly and organise a ground movement in her constituency.

He advised Natasha, who accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, to first get about 200 of her supporters and march them to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s office to demonstrate she has ground support.

Innocent said the next thing she should do is mount aggressive campaigns on social media, proving that the recall process is a sham.

He further suggested she get the testimonies of about 100 people who participated in the recall to show the shenenigan of the process.

Innocent added that Natasha should make an appearance at a top podcast in the country, where she should make public her findings about the alleged politically motivated recall process. He said she should make good noise about the whole thing. Innocent's advice to Natasha read in full:

"Dear Natasha H Akpoti.

"I hope you are well and sustaining fine?

"I just want to draw your attention to how the rug is being drawn beneath your feet very swiftly and that you need to act immediately.

"Yes, you have to move as fast and as quickly as possible and organize a ground movement in your constituency.

"1. Line up like 200 thousand of your supporters and go to INEC to show you have ground support.

"2. Prove that the recall that was organized some days ago was a sham via legal and other means like mounting serious media and social media campaigns to show the shenanigans of the recall process if there is.

"3. Go to like 100 of those who were allegedly paid or deceived during the recall and get their testimonies and publish it on all media for all to see .

4. Go to the top podcast in Nigeria and show these findings.

"5. Make good noise and make good trouble.

"IF NOT, YOU WILL WAKE UP ONE DAY AND INEC WILL ANNOUNCE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN RECALLED AND NOTHING YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT AS THE JUDICIARY MAY NOT HELP."

Nigerian-American's advice to Natasha elicits reactions

Eric Nwoja Marcellinus said:

"Can't help but to agree with you on this. I wish she can come across this advice cos I will like her to remain in that chamber after all this fight. She is a strong woman."

Idakpo Salifu Kenyowa said:

"My own is for her to show us evidence you can't just agree with her without evidence! Because at times women can use sexual allegations to bring powerful men down when things are not going in their favor!"

Freeman Stephen said:

"What I noticed in Nigeria is that, once a woman is bold enough to speak up and fight for d right thing they try to silence her.

"This country needs help."

Otea Anderson said:

"Una think say Naija na joke?

"If she line up 200 supporters today.

"Tomorrow 500 anti-supporters go show.

"She wanted to bring someone else down so let her also see what it feels like to go down."

Nelson Sunday said:

"Natasha won through court with the help of powerful men the same powerful men she's up against the only win now is make public some evidence she have against Akpabio and Nigerians will fight for her, Natasha is having problem with others in Kogi State including past governor Bello lots of people sees this an opportunity."

Jude Ekenedilichukwu said:

"Under the current situation of state capture, all the institutions: judiciary, legislature, executive, INEC, are all in the captors' bags. Make no mistake about it. They had thought those your suggestions thoroughly through and worked on them before executing their plans. It's really unfortunate."

Natasha reacts to claims that she apologised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senator representing Kogi Central Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had reacted to claims that she reportedly apologised to the Akpabio-led senate.

The senator denied the report and described it as false and misleading. She maintained her stance on the issue that resulted in her six months suspension from the senate.

She said she remains committed to standing by her principles and defending the rights of her constituents

