FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio is "corrupt".

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio was first elected as senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district in 2015, lost in the 2019 senatorial elections and won in the 2023 elections. He also served as minister for Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 up till 2022 when he resigned to seek re-election into the Nigerian senate. He had previously served as the Governor of Akwa Ibom state from 2007 to 2015.

In an interview on 'Untold Stories', Atiku said apart from alleged corruption, Akpabio is fond of "abusing women".

The snippet of the interview was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, March 25, by Abdulrasheed Shehu, the special assistant on media to the former vice-president.

Atiku said:

"He was corrupt. Not only was he corrupt, but he was also in the habit of abusing women."

The clip of the interview can be watched below:

Corruption, sexual allegations against Akpabio

Akpabio was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on accusations that he diverted over N100 billion from Akwa Ibom state during his time as governor with American diplomats calling the level of corruption "exceptional" during his tenure. However, no charges have been filed.

A lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong who also accused Akpabio of corruption, was later arraigned by the police in court for defamation.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku's accusation comes amid a sexual allegation claim levelled against Senator Akpabio by Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was sanctioned after her allegation against Akpabio.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was barred from office and will have her allowances and security withdrawn for six months. Akpabio denied the claims against him.

The senate ethics committee rejected Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition about the alleged harassment, citing procedural rule violations.

On March 11, Akpoti-Uduaghan reported her suspension and alleged sexual harassment by the senate president to the Inter-Parliamentary Union during its meeting in the United States (US). She described her six-month suspension as a clear case of political victimisation and argued that her suspension was a deliberate attempt to silence her.

The 45-year-old federal lawmaker also urged the public to ignore reports claiming she had apologised.

Besides Akpoti-Uduaghan, Joy Nunieh, a former managing director (MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alleged that she slapped Akpabio for sexually harrasing her.

