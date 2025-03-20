The Federal High Court in Abuja has given a fresh order on the Nigerian Senate's disciplinary process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, lifted its earlier injunction restraining the Senate from suspending the Kogi Central Senator

The FCT high court cleared the way for the Senate’s disciplinary process against Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has lifted its injunction order restraining the Senate from suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court had earlier granted an interim injunction after Akpoti-Uduaghan filed an ex parte motion seeking to halt an investigation by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct.

As reported by Premium Times, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the judge, Obiora Egwuatu, cleared the way for the Senate’s disciplinary process.

The Senate, however, went ahead to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months over alleged misconduct.

The Senate counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) argued that the court's injustice restrained the Senate from conducting any of its legislative duties.

“The said Order No. 4 of 4 March 2025, as granted, effectively restrains the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from conducting any of its legislative duties in accordance with its constitutional functions,”

The legal team of other defendants, including the Senate President’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a SAN, aligned with the submissions of Mr Ojukwu and urged the court to set aside the proceedings of March 4, including the orders made during those proceedings.

Court ruling

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Egwuatu ruled that setting aside the order nullifying Akpoti-Uduaghan case “will not in any way prejudice” her case.

The judge, however, refused to set aside the proceedings of 4 March, wherein he made the orders.

The court explained that it was not part of the formal prayers of the defense.

“I set aside Order 4 made on 4 March 2025,”

The FCT high court subsequently fixed 25 March for the hearing of all applications.

Legit.ng earlier also reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of distorting the facts and misrepresenting the Senate on the international scene.

Akpabio commented while speaking after the senators passed a vote of confidence on him during plenary on Thursday, March 13.

The Kogi Central senator, who was suspended for six months for violating the Senate rules, reported Akpabo and the Senate, alleging that she was sexually harassed.

Legit.ng also reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan's appeal at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was acknowledged by its president, Tulia Ackson.

Ackson stated that the UN union would take the necessary steps once the parliament hears from the other side of the matter.

The Kogi Central senator stated that she was suspended for submitting a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio.

Akpabio: Senate speaks on alleged plan to arrest Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Senate clarified Akpoti-Uduaghan's claim that there were plans to arrest her upon her return from the United States Senate.

The Senate spokesman Adeyemi Adaramodu dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations and explained why she was still attacking the Senate and Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had alleged that she was nearly removed from the United Nations premises by Nigerian embassy officials but was assisted by international parliamentarians.

