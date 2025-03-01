Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband and the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has confirmed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio is harassing her wife

The monarch revealed that he was being carried along and that he had approached the Senate President respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her

According to Natasha's husband, they agreed the issue would be resolved amicably but his wife had continued to express concerns about the level of harassment she experienced from Akpabio

Warri, Delta - Emmanuel Uduaghan, husband of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has confirmed that the allegation of sexual harassment that his wife leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was true.

The Warri monarch in a statement sent to Legit.ng, maintained that he had once approached Akpabio on the allegation with maturity and they all agreed to settle the matter amicably and as a family matter.

What Natasha's husband told Akpabio

However, despite his interference, Senator Natasha had continued to express concerns about the level of harassment she experienced from the Senate President. Uduaghan, who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, explained that his wife has always been truthful, loyal and family oriented.

The statement reads in part:

"I personally met with the Senate President and respectfully urged him to extend the courtesy and respect my wife deserves, while also honouring the friendship between us. We reached an understanding and agreed to resolve the issue amicably.

"However, despite the agreement, my wife continues to express concerns about the harassment she has endured from the Senate President."

When Natasha accused Akpabio

Natasha, in a television interview on Friday, February 28, raised the allegation against the Senate president, stating that her refusal for sexual advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her dilemma at the Senate. In one of the issues raised, the senator recalled that Akpabio once told her to give him "enjoyment" so that her bill can be passed.

The senator earlier had a confrontation with Akpabio where she alleged that she has been tactically silenced by the Akpabio-led leadership of the Senate following his first encounter at the plenary.

During the outburst, the senator alleged that she was being silenced because of her earlier argument against the Senate president and that she would no longer tolerate being silenced anymore.

Senate committee to interrogate Natasha

Following the argument, the Senator was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, for a disciplinary action to be taken against her.

The committee was chaired by Edo South Senator Neda Imaseun from the Labour Party. They have been given a two-week ultimatum to report back on their findings.

Senator Natasha was referred to the Senate committee after the matter was put into a voice vote following the lawmakers' visit to the controversies surrounding the issue. The lawmaker had filed a N100.3 billion fundamental human rights suit against the Senate President.

Saraki speaks on Akpabio, Natasha's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation.

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution.

