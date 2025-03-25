Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said he has no intention of leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) anytime soon.

Legit.ng reports that Garba made this clarification while reacting to condemnation from APC supporters that trailed his criticism of the Rivers state emergency rule.

He wrote in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, March 24:

"Dear my old time friends, now attackers, the so-called Ronus, I am still your friend, but I’ll always value my opinion and views, regardless of your thoughts.

"Note that I have no intention in leaving the APC, so technically our politics is the same, but we differ on approach to the Rivers. state crisis greatly."

Garba continued:

"As a young politician, I can’t have my name painted into an obvious, daylight extra-constitutional action as part of our democratic history. By doing so, I’m sure I’m learning from our current President. He was a staunch democrat.

"As a Muslim, my religion told me to proclaim the truth and source for it, even if it is from someone I disagree with. I believe with all my heart that Peter Obi, like many other well meaning Nigerians, are right on the issue of Rivers SoE.

"But I notice some of you, perhaps due to your incessant betrayal of those who worked hard with their resources, time and blood for the victory of a candidate from your region, you are always pushed by your guilty conscience, where when someone offered a contrary opinion of the current government, you jumped into cheap blackmail of ‘because he wasn’t appointed” etc.

"For your information, that same soul of incessant betrayal of those who stood by you in the times of need is what is pushing you to the point of highest level of insecurity, where you see friends offering sincere advice as enemies, while you embrace a praise singing enemies who were never with you, just to cover your shame. This is an open knowledge.

"At this point, you don’t know your friends from your enemies, you categorize every contrary opinion to enmity and attack against you. This is a typical example of those who lost their ways and are blinded in their hypocrisy.

"The same man you betrayed serially over time, he came to us, we embraced him, supported him, worked for him, and successfully by the Grace of God, he’s now President. In our DNA there is no betrayal. We never betray our trust. But it’s not unusual if we’re betrayed. Time for reckoning is coming.

"We belong to species of people who are naturally born free. Our ancestry traces to tens of thousands of years, we never slave to anyone. Even during the slave trade, we refused to be taken across the Atlantic, we fought our way, until the colonial masters handed over this territory to our forefathers because of our ardent resistance to slavery.

"With this in mind, you shouldn’t expect a blindfolded loyalty from us to an obvious wrong doing. Even if some of us do, just wait for the right time, when the face saving is done, the truth shall come out them, eventually.

"Your attitude to contrary opinion is doing more harm than good. It is obviously pushing you into a very bad political calculation as we lead to the 2027 election, with no clear path to victory.

"We are sounding the alarm for you to make amends and corrections. We did in private, you refused, we came publicly, for the record, you attached us instead taking your time to fix these problems, you seem to be covered in your folly and imaginary self aggrandizement.

"I am a believer in core truth. I am building a political profile based on this, I have not and will not sugarcoat anything just to win temporary applause from you.

"You are free to continue with your cheap blackmail of “appointment” to cover for your serial betrayal of those who worked for your success, but I can tell you that reality is coming, where you will need everyone, once again, but will they be there for you?

"Time shall tell."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng