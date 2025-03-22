The rave of the moment, Bambam has gone online to call out the Nigerian Police over an experience she had

Bambam, who is still basking in the success of her new movie, went online to express her displasure

She narrated what happened in detail via a lengthy Twitter post, as many shared their reactions

Nigerian social media users rallied around after seeing Bambam, Bamike Adenibuyan's post about her experience at the hands of the Nigerian Police.

The actress went on social media to recount how she had just wrapped up a movie set and was headline home with her assistant, only to get pulled over by the Police.

She stated that their approach was 'a bit forceful and inappropriate' only to end up begging for money from her.

Bambam wrote:

"Just wrapped up from a movie set, heading home, and Nigerian police stopped us for no reason—forced us to step down only to start begging for money. What kind of nonsense is this? If we refused, what would they have done?"

"He was a bit inappropriate and forceful. I came down, greeted him, he asked if I was okay, I said I’m fine just tired. He said “show me love now” he could have asked from the car window, but my assistant and I were down, we couldn’t drive off so I was forced to give something."

"We shouldn’t see the police and feel uncomfortable but safe. Asking and demanding are two different things. Feeling entitled about your money and tipping because they were respectful and actually doing their job are two different things."

See her post below:

How Nigerians reacted to Bammy's rant

Read some reactions below:

@Dondiddy1234 said:

"Unfortunately we have to deal with it like that because that's what we find in our corrupt society."

@OdeyClaire said:

"Accuse you of doing something and you might end up spending the night in the cell and they will demand like 200k before your release."

@pearlxela12345 said:

"Why are they begging for money? When people come out to protest against bad governance, the police will be used to scatter the protesters. Na all of us dey suffer this APC governance."

@mi_racle5 said:

"Achalugo no vex, inugo? If Odogwu hears this now, he will first buy the Nigeria police headquarters then retire all of them."

@Kingbre50294824 said:

"They can't just stopped you for no reason Hating on Nigeria police won't help the situation."

@shugalicioz said:

"If una get make una dey help them. These guys receive peanut monthly."

@Sweet_TeeY said:

"They’ll be begging like we’re not going through Nigeria together. Very annoying."

@ManlikeMandela said:

"You're still calling them "police " bunch of hungry dudes on the road."

